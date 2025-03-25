Comedian Chris Fleming Comes to Hennepin Arts; Tickets On Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hennepin Arts has announced that stand-up comedian Chris Fleming is hitting the road with his all-new tour, launching in Minneapolis at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave.) on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 8 p.m.

Chris Fleming has a new hour special out on Peacock titled HELL. He has amassed over 80 million views on his Youtube channel and has appeared in Abbott Elementary, LOOT, Comedy Central’s CORPORATE, Waffles and Mochi, Netflix’s Last Laugh as well as voicing characters in the Great North, Adventure Time, Summer Camp Island and Bigtop Burger.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 28 at 11 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org.

Tour schedule:

June 1 – Pantages Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

July 24 – The Palace of Fine Arts – San Francisco, CA

July 25 – Newmark Theatre – Portland, OR

July 27 – The Moore – Seattle, WA

August 23 – Lisner Auditorium – Washington, DC

