Comedian Ashley Gavin Comes to Hennepin Arts This August

Hennepin Arts has announced that Ashley Gavin, a stand-up comedian featured on Netflix is a Joke, Hulu and Comedy Central, is returning to Minneapolis for one night only with Hype Man on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave.).

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at HennepinArts.org.

Ashley Gavin has been featured on Comedy Central, Netflix, Just For Laughs, and more. Her critically acclaimed YouTube special has amassed over 1 million views. She's best known for her viral social media clips, where her bold, raw audience interactions, authenticity and relentless energy set her apart.

Her podcast, “We're Having Gay Sex” (don't worry, the show for everyone), regularly tops international charts and was named one of the best podcasts of the year by Paste Magazine. While Ashley is popular for her crowd work, this show will feature primarily written material—with her signature edge intact.

