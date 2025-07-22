Children’s Theatre Company Reveals Inaugural Acting Cohort For 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Children’s Theatre Company has announced the inaugural CTC Acting Cohort: a group of eight Twin Cities-based early career actors who will each perform in one season production, engage with student actors, and participate in professional development opportunities at CTC for the 2025-2026 season.

“At Children’s Theatre Company, we believe in meeting the moment—and right now, the Twin Cities is home to a vibrant, thriving community of early-career actors,” said CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine. “That’s why we’ve reimagined our traditional Performing Apprentice program and launched a new Acting Cohort model for the 2025-2026 season. This shift allows us to focus our resources on nurturing local talent, offering meaningful performance opportunities, and investing in the artists who are shaping the future of our theater community. We’re excited to welcome eight incredible Twin Cities-based actors into this inaugural cohort and to support their artistic journeys in the place they call home.”

The 2025-2026 Acting Cohort includes Julia Diaz, Ben Glisczinski, Zachary David Hodgkins,

Theo Janke-Furman, Logan Lang, Ebony Ramquist, Anna Schloerb, and Bella West.