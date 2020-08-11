Children's Theatre Company Announces 45 Virtual Academy Classes for Fall Season

Classes include 'Happy Feet, Happy Heart', 'Autumn Explorers', 'Emotions in Motion' and more.

Children's Theatre Company has announced their Virtual Academy classes for the fall season is now on sale. Classes will run for nine weeks from September 21 through November 16 and four-week mini sessions will be available for some early childhood offerings running October 6 through 30, 2020. Previously announced in July, CTC decided to continue offering the fall academic year classes virtually. Winter and spring offerings will be announced later this year. Fall classes will include a mix of theatre, music, dance, film, and technical theatre for ages 4 through 18 years old for beginner through pre-professional. Also included are classes specifically designed for young people with sensory sensitivities including those with ASD, Sensory Processing Disorder, anxiety, PTSD, and other disabilities and mental illnesses for ages 4 through 12. Auditions for the class of 2024 Institute will occur in late August. See below for full class offerings.

CTC saw great success with the launch of Virtual Academy this summer, serving over 700 students from 30 different states and three countries through 50 classes and six master classes featuring Broadway stars and internationally acclaimed designers. Virtual Academy expanded to include more class offerings twice and most classes were sold out.

"When we first talked about launching an online theatre education program just six weeks before our summer camps were slated to begin, I could not imagine how proud I would be by August," stated Ellie McKay, CTC's Director of Education. "I think what I am most amazed by is that I am constantly hearing from our students, families, and our teaching staff, 'I can't believe how well this is going.' Students are learning, creating, and connecting. Families are making art together and grateful for a way to stay artistically engaged. And our teachers, assistants, and interns all remark that it sometimes feels just like being in class - collaborative, creative, and joyful."

Registration is now available at childrenstheatre.org/virtual-academy. Scholarships are available through the ACT Pass program.

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation's largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. It creates theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire for more than 250,000 people annually. CTC is the only theatre focused on young audiences to win the coveted Tony Award® for regional theatre and is the only theatre in Minnesota to receive three Tony® nominations (for its production of A Year with Frog and Toad). CTC is committed to creating world-class productions at the highest level and to developing new works, more than 200 to date, dramatically changing the canon of work for young audiences.

CTC's engagement and learning programs annually serve more than 93,000 young people and their communities through Theatre Arts Training, student matinees, Neighborhood Bridges, and early childhood arts education programs. ACT One is CTC's comprehensive platform for access, diversity, and inclusion in our audiences, programs, staff, and board that strives to ensure the theatre is a home for all people, all families, reflective of our community. childrenstheatre.org

For Ages 4-5

Virtual Academy classes for Ages 4-5 are designed for students to participate alongside a favorite adult in their home. Class will include warm ups, large group games, multigenerational exercises to support family play, and activity ideas for between class sessions. Choose to join us for the full 9-week session on Saturdays or a 4-week Mini-Session on weekday mornings.

Happy Feet, Happy Heart (Ages 4-5)

Moving makes us happy! Building spatial awareness and physical control through movement-based story telling with a focus on joy and calm. An adult companion is required to attend class and encouraged to dance along.

Class Days and Times: Fridays, 10:30-11:15am (CT)

Dates: October 9-30, 2020 (Mini-session)

Class ID: V-501F

Tuition: $75

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 9 - 9:45am (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-601F

Tuition: $125

Autumn Explorers (Ages 4-5)

How do you feel when you count the red, yellow, and orange leaves in the F-A-L-L? Immerse yourself in all things autumn as you explore numbers, letters, colors, and feelings through interactive story-telling, creative movement, and crafts. An adult companion is required to attend class and encouraged to play along.

Supplies Note: Supplies for craft activities are not included but will be sent out in advance of each class with a variety of options available.

Class Days and Times: Tuesdays, 11-11:45am (CT)

Dates: October 6-27, 2020 (Mini-Session)

Class ID: V-202F

Tuition: $75

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 10:30-11:15am (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-602F

Tuition: $125

Emotions in Motion (Ages 4-5)

We all have emotions and may be feeling a lot right now. Let's take those big feelings and turn them into stories full of expression. Each day of class, we'll spin a wheel of emotions to explore how they feel in our bodies, what they sound like with our voices, and imagine what adventures they might lead to. An adult companion is required to attend class and encouraged to play along.

Class Days and Times: Thursdays, 11-11:45am (CT)

Dates: October 8-29, 2020 (Mini-Session)

Class ID: V-401F

Tuition: $75

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 11:30am-12:15pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-603F

Tuition: $125

Step Into the Story (Ages 4-5)

Turn your home into a land of make believe! Through interactive story-telling, creative movement, and age-appropriate improvisation activities, become story characters and reimagine the plot with your own twist. Each class includes a take-away project for families to work on together at their own pace. Family members welcome to play along.

Class Days and Times: Tuesdays, 10-10:45am (CT)

Dates: October 6-27, 2020 (Mini-Session)

Class ID: V-201F

Tuition: $75

Adventures in Sensory Drama (Ages 4-6)

While all students are welcome to participate in any of CTC's classes, this program is designed specifically for young people with sensory sensitivities including those with ASD, Sensory Processing Disorder, anxiety, PTSD, and other disabilities and mental illnesses. Because we recognize that each individual's support needs are unique, we empower families to decide for themselves whether their student will participate independently or with the support of another person.

Use stories from books and your imagination to practice communication, collaboration, and other acting skills to engage in sensory experiences, exercise gross and fine motor skills, and practice mindfulness. To honor and celebrate the diversity of ways individuals of the disability and neurodiverse communities can process and enjoy sensory stimuli, activities are structured to be modified to each person's sensitivities and interests.

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 11am-12pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-604F

Tuition: $150

For Grades K-1

Virtual Academy classes for Grades K-1 are designed for students to participate alongside a favorite adult in their home. Class will include warm-ups, large group activities, opportunities for independent creativity, and multi-generational exercises to support family play.

Adventures in Sensory Drama (Ages 7-12)

all students are welcome to participate in any of CTC's classes, this program is designed specifically for young people with sensory sensitivities including those with ASD, Sensory Processing Disorder, anxiety, PTSD, and other disabilities and mental illnesses. Because we recognize that each individual's support needs are unique, we empower families to decide for themselves whether their student will participate independently or with the support of another person.

Use stories from books and your imagination to practice communication, collaboration, and other acting skills to engage in sensory experiences, exercise gross and fine motor skills, and practice mindfulness. To honor and celebrate the diversity of ways individuals of the disability and neurodiverse communities can process and enjoy sensory stimuli, activities are structured to be modified to each person's sensitivities and interests.

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 12:30-1:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-625F

Tuition: $150

Telling Tales: Animal Adventures (Grades K-1)

Turn your home into a stage! Use the items in your home to become props, costumes, puppets, and sets while learning story construction, character development, and performance skills to tell a familiar story or one from your imagination. This fall we will tell stories featuring furry friends, feathered foes, scaley sidekicks, and others in Animal Adventures. Family members welcome to play along.

Class Days and Times: Thursdays, 4-5pm (CT)

Dates: September 24-November 19, 2020

Class ID: V-411F

Tuition: $150

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 9-10am (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-611F

Tuition: $150

Dance Disney: Let it Go (Grades K-1)

Learn the fundamentals of theatre dance with Disney songs that inspire calm, joy, and the release of negative thoughts and feelings. Dance along to feel-good tunes like Life's a Happy Song, Why Should I Worry and others to strengthen posture and alignment while developing confidence, coordination, and creative physical expression.

Class Days and Times: Tuesdays, 4:30-5:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 22-November 17, 2020

Class ID: V-211F

Tuition: $150

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 10-11am (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-612F

Tuition: $150

I Am an Artist (Grades K-1)

Explore the infinite ways to be an artist - acting, singing and dancing are just a few! Each class will introduce students to different ways of being an artist through trying out new forms and learning about our classmates hidden talents (can anyone else paint clouds with their toes). Gain confidence in your artist identity and the tools to continue your art outside of class.

Supplies Note: Students may be asked to gather recyclables or to create something during the time between classes to bring to the following week's class to share with group. Glue, writing/coloring materials, and other found creative household items may be utilized during classes.

One Offering

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 2:45-3:45pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-613F

Tuition: $150

For Grades 2-3

Virtual Academy classes for Grades 2-3 are designed for students to participate alongside or near a favorite adult in their home. Class will include warm-ups, large group activities, and opportunities for independent creation. Depending on the specific class, students may be asked to record their work to share with their teacher, classmates, and/or family.

Adventures in Sensory Drama (Ages 7-12)

Replaces standard bolded language on the performance listing page: While all students are welcome to participate in any of CTC's classes, this program is designed specifically for young people with sensory sensitivities including those with ASD, Sensory Processing Disorder, anxiety, PTSD, and other disabilities and mental illnesses. Because we recognize that each individual's support needs are unique, we empower families to decide for themselves whether their student will participate independently or with the support of another person.

Use stories from books and your imagination to practice communication, collaboration, and other acting skills to engage in sensory experiences, exercise gross and fine motor skills, and practice mindfulness. To honor and celebrate the diversity of ways individuals of the disability and neurodiverse communities can process and enjoy sensory stimuli, activities are structured to be modified to each person's sensitivities and interests.

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 12:30-1:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-625F

Tuition: $150

World Premiere: Spooky (and Silly) Stories

It's time to tell your own story! Use acting games, group brainstorm, and improvisation to create an original short script to be acted out with your ensemble and recorded to share with your family. An anthology of class scripts will be sent to families after class. This fall will focus on spooky (and silly) stories.

Class Days and Times: Thursdays, 4:30-5:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 24-November 19, 2020

Class ID: V-421F

Tuition: $150

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 9:15-10:15am (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-621F

Tuition: $150

Fundamentals of Acting

Harness the acting tools you already possess to express ideas, transform into characters, and tell moving stories. Gain skills in creative thinking and public speaking while building confidence in yourself and your craft.

Class Days and Times: Tuesdays, 4-5pm (CT)

Dates: September 24-November 19, 2020

Class ID: V-221F

Tuition: $150

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 10:15-11:15am (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-622F

Tuition: $150

Broadway Kids: Dance for Joy

Turn your home into a dance studio! Learn foundational musical theatre dance skills and terminology while experiencing the joy of movement. Work with songs from beloved musicals to develop coordination and confidence with the right blend of jazz, ballet, and modern dance.

Class Days and Times: Tuesdays, 6-7pm (CT)

Dates: September 24-November 19, 2020

Class ID: V-222F

Tuition: $150

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 11:15am-12:15pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-623F

Tuition: $150

Upcycled Stories

Use the items in your house to become the characters, sets, and props in an original story all your own! Crawl under the table to enter a cave or add streamers to an umbrella to make a jellyfish. Practice acting, story-telling, and design as you craft stories from your imagination and maybe your recycling bin.

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 12:45-1:45pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-624F

Tuition: $150

For Grades 4-6

Virtual Academy classes for Grades 4-6 are designed for students to participate independently or near an adult in their home. Class will include warm-ups, large group activities, small group work, and opportunities for independent creation. Some classes feature individualized coaching or opportunities to record work to share with their teacher, classmates, and/or family.

Adventures in Sensory Drama (Ages 7-12)

While all students are welcome to participate in any of CTC's classes, this program is designed specifically for young people with sensory sensitivities including those with ASD, Sensory Processing Disorder, anxiety, PTSD, and other disabilities and mental illnesses. Because we recognize that each individual's support needs are unique, we empower families to decide for themselves whether their student will participate independently or with the support of another person.

Use stories from books and your imagination to practice communication, collaboration, and other acting skills to engage in sensory experiences, exercise gross and fine motor skills, and practice mindfulness. To honor and celebrate the diversity of ways individuals of the disability and neurodiverse communities can process and enjoy sensory stimuli, activities are structured to be modified to each person's sensitivities and interests.

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 12:30-1:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-625F

Tuition: $150

Movie Making: Adaptation

Have you ever seen a movie of a book and thought "I imagined that differently?" Here's your chance to make it your own way. Take short scenes from CTC scripts and turn them into short movies using the locations, props, and costumes you can find in your home. Students will get an introduction to story boarding, cinematography, and acting for film. Class will end with a short film festival of student work.

Class Days and Times: Fridays, 4-5:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 25-November 20, 2020

Class ID: V-541F

Tuition: $225

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 9:15-10:45am (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-641F

Tuition: $225

Acting the Part

Through acting exercises, improvisation, and writing prompts explore familiar and original characters. Dig deeper by exploring how different vocal and physical choices affect the actor's experience and audience's perception. Get feedback from teachers and peers and learn tips on staying true to the character you've created.

Class Days and Times: Fridays, 4-5:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 25-November 20, 2020

Class ID: V-542F

Tuition: $225

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 11:30am-1pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-642F

Tuition: $225

Broadway Dance

Turn your home into a dance studio and learn fundamental musical theatre techniques. Learn dance warm-ups, conditioning, and common dance steps used in musical theatre choreography adapted for the space you have. Develop a dance practice that you can use anywhere you are!

Class Days and Times: Fridays, 6-7:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 25-November 20, 2020

Class ID: V-543F

Tuition: $225

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 12:30-2pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-643F

Tuition: $225

Playwriting

Write a (short) play in just nine weeks! Learn the basics of story structure and the differences between a story and a play. Experiment with different approaches to playwriting and have an opportunity to hear your work read aloud by your teacher and peers.

Class Days and Times: Tuesdays, 4-5:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 22-November 17, 2020

Class ID: V-241F

Tuition: $225

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 2-3:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-644F

Tuition: $225

Songwriting

Take those words that have been in your head and turn them into song. Learn song structure and elements of composition, explore different writing prompts to create lyrics, and collaborate with a professional composer to record an original song. Instrumental skills not necessary.

Class Days and Times: Thursdays, 4-5:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 24-November 19, 2020

Class ID: V-441F

Tuition: $225

World Premiere: Take a Stand

Create a world premiere play! Use acting games, group brainstorm, and improvisation to create an original short script to be acted out with your ensemble and recorded to share with your family. An anthology of class scripts will be sent to families after class. This fall will focus on Take a Stand - stories about things you and your class believe in.

Class Days and Times: Thursdays, 6-7:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 24-November 19, 2020

Class ID: V-442F

Tuition: $225

For Grades 6-8

Virtual Academy classes for Grades 6-8 are designed for students to participate independently from their home. Class will include warm-ups, large group activities, small group work, and opportunities for independent creation. Some classes feature individualized coaching or opportunities to record work to share with their teacher, classmates, and/or family.

Digital Performance: The Power of Us

Between COVID-19, the continued racial injustices across our country, and everything that's happening in our personal lives, the world can feel overwhelming and exhausting. At CTC we believe that Art and connecting with others are powerful tools to center ourselves and transform the world.

Collaborate with young artists across our community to share what you are experiencing and learn what others are experiencing. Ask questions about the world, consider what you hope and need from yourself and those around you, and express these findings through different art forms to share how current events are impacting you. Blend solo performance, ensemble generated pieces, and spoken word with visuals to communicate the Power of Us into an edited digital performance.

Note: Digital Performance Projects are intended for students committed to honing their craft as artists, learning from their peers as well as their teaching artists, and a deep respect for their fellow ensemble members. Projects will be assigned outside of class time.

Class Days and Times: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-7pm (CT)

Dates: September 22-November 19, 2020

Class ID: V-261F

Tuition: $445

For Grades 7-12

Virtual Academy classes for Grades 7-12 are designed for students to participate independently from their home. Class will include warm-ups, large group activities, small group work, and opportunities for independent creation. Some classes feature individualized coaching or opportunities to record work to share with their teacher, classmates, and/or family.

Movie Making

Inspired by CTC's Write on Wednesday, take short scripts and turn them into short movies using the locations, props, and costumes you can find in your home. Students will get an introduction to story boarding, cinematography, and acting for film. Class will end with a short film festival of student work.

Class Days and Times: Fridays, 6-7:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 25-November 20, 2020

Class ID: V-572F

Tuition: $225

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 9:15-10:45am (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-675F

Tuition: $225

Acting with a Script

Acting with a script is more than saying the lines. Learn advanced acting skills in text analysis, beats, subtext, and more. Gain confidence in working with a script from cold reading sides to small scene work to monologues and more.

Class Days and Times: Fridays, 5-6:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 25-November 20, 2020

Class ID: V-571F

Tuition: $225

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 1-2:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-672F

Tuition: $225

Playwriting

Write a (short) play in just nine weeks! Learn the basics of story structure and the differences between a story and a play. Experiment with different approaches to playwriting and have an opportunity to hear your work read aloud by your teacher and peers.

Class Days and Times: Tuesdays, 6-7:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 22-November 17, 2020

Class ID: V-271F

Tuition: $225

Scene Study: ShakesQueer

Discover scenes from Shakespeare's plays with an emphasis on the queer and trans threads we notice. Learn textual analysis tools for both breaking down the poetry of Shakespeare and interpreting the text from our own perspectives and identities. Put the work on its feet and explore how staging and acting choices can transform the text to the story we choose to tell. This class focuses on LGBTQIAP+ themes and is open to students who identify as part of this community and their allies.

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 11am-12:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-674F

Tuition: $225

Songwriting

Take those words that have been in your head and turn them into song. Learn song structure and elements of composition, explore different writing prompts to create lyrics, and collaborate with a professional composer to record an original song. Instrumental skills not necessary.

Class Days and Times: Thursdays, 6-5730pm (CT)

Dates: September 24-November 19, 2020

Class ID: V-471F

Tuition: $225

Improv

Make it up as you go! Learn to trust your instincts, make dynamic choices on the fly, and spontaneously create original characters and storylines. Build confidence in sharing your ideas, practice give and take in a conversation, and become aware of when it's your time to shine and when to let others take the stage.

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 12:45pm-2:15pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-673F

Tuition: $225

Musical Theatre: Dance Intensive

Go deeper in your musical theatre training with a focus on dance. Build strength and flexibility through conditioning, refine technique through jazz, ballet, and modern choreographic elements, and cultivate a vocabulary for what you appreciate from a dance performance by watching and discussing work from a variety of choreographers around the world.

Class Days and Times: Saturdays, 2:15-3:45pm (CT)

Dates: September 26-November 21, 2020

Class ID: V-671F

Tuition: $225

For Grades 9-12

Virtual Academy classes for Grades 9-12 are designed for students to participate independently from their home. Class will include warm-ups, large group activities, small group work, and opportunities for independent creation. Some classes feature individualized coaching or opportunities to record work to share with their teacher, classmates, and/or family.

Pre-Professional Prep: The Business of Being an Actor

Being a professional actor is certainly about talent and skill, but it's also about writing resumes, finding auditions, preparing your materials, marketing yourself, and staying emotionally and physically healthy. By the end of class, students will have an audition-ready resume, a collection of monologues to pull from, and strategies for setting yourself up for success. Students will work on establishing personal practices in artistic boundary setting, listening to your body, and sustainable ways to engage with emotionally charged material.

Class Days and Times: Mondays, 6:30-8pm (CT)

Dates: September 21-November 16, 2020

Class ID: V-195F

Tuition: $225

Solo Performance Intensive

Build a habit of creativity and develop artistic bravery, while deepening confidence in your unique artist voice. Learn skills for creating solo performance art through the weekly creation of individual pieces, share them with the ensemble, and learn from yourself and the work of others. Tuesdays will be spent reviewing and discussing submissions from the previous week, Thursdays will be spent preparing for the next assignment through group learning, small group discussion, and coaching. By the end of class, students will have strategies for continued independent art making outside of class and beyond.

Technology Note: Students will need access to software allowing them to edit their work - iMovie and TikTok are recommended. No previous editing experience necessary.

Class Days and Times: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-7:30pm (CT)

Dates: September 22-November 19, 2020

Class ID: V-272F

Tuition: $44

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You