Chanhassen Dinner Theatre Presents its 2020 Concert Series in the Main Dinner Theatre

In this space, the company will be able to achieve social distancing

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chanhassen Dinner Theatre has temporarily moved its Concert Series into the Main Dinner Theatre - usually the home of long-running Broadway musicals.

In this space, the company will be able to achieve social distancing mandated by the Governor and the MN Department of Health. Guidelines are in place to make the concerts a fun and safe space for employees and for guests.

This new theatre is no stranger to concerts - there are regularly JazzMN Orchestra concerts and other private concert events in the space. It also gives audiences a chance to experience concerts from a true dinner theatre experience - from your table!

Learn more at https://chanhassendt.com/concertseries/.

Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You