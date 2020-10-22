The event takes place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the back parking lot of Ballet Co.Laboratory.

Ballet Co. Laboratory presents Drive-in Forward, a One-Of-A-Kind Outdoor Performance.

Let the good times roll at Ballet Co.Laboratory's third annual fundraising celebration. Cruise on over to thec ompany's parking lot for an afternoon of dance and other amusements. Proceeds will directly benefit the Company dancers, students, and outreach efforts of BCL.

This event will include the following from the comfort (and safety) of your own vehicle:

Complimentary boxed bites and bottled sips delivered to your vehicle

Live, staged dance production featuring BCL's Company and Apprentice dancers (music streamed to your car)

Virtual silent auction

Socially distanced games, raffles, and other surprises

There will be an Afternoon Performance from 1:00 - 3:00 pm, as well as a Dusk Performance from 4:30 - 6:30 pm.

Ticket Prices:

$55 per person - general admission ticket ($20 tax-deductible)

$150 per person - VIP ticket includes premiere, reserved parking spot ($115 tax-deductible)

