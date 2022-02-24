BWW Review: MAN OF GOD at Theatre Mu

Theatre Mu is the second-largest Asian American Theatre Company in the nation and the first largest in the midwest. Mu (pronounced MOO) is the Korean pronunciation of the Chinese character for the shaman/artist/warrior who connects the heavens and the earth through the tree of life.

Theatre Mu's vision and mission are to celebrate and empower Asian Americans through theater. While producing great performances born of arts, equity, and justice from the heart of the Asian American experience.

Currently, Theatre Mu is putting on a production of Man of God, A funny feminist thriller. During a mission trip to Bangkok, the four members of a Korean Christian girls' youth group (Jen played by Louisa Darr, Samantha played by Suzi Juul, Kyung -Hwa played by Janet Scanion, and Mimi played by Dae Yang) discover that their revered pastor (played by Rich Remedios) has hidden a camera in their hotel bathroom.

Their communal rage and disillusionment fuel violent revenge fantasies amid the neon bubblegum sex-tourism epicenter of Bangkok. Anna Ouyang Moench delves into that moment when girls recognize the male gaze and decide they're going to do something about it.

I enjoyed this production. It was the first show that I saw by Theatre Mu. Theatre Mu productions are held at the Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis. First, I am grateful to live in an area that has an Asian American Theatre as I am Asian American. It was great to see a cast that Asian Americans put on a production. There were so many funny and comedic moments and then some really series moments and topics of discussion. It made you think. All of the actors played their characters well that you felt like you knew them, and you were just there hanging out with this group of girls having conversations about real-life discussions on various topics. The whole creative team did a good job with the set, sound, lighting to fit the intimate stage and theatre space. This play was approximately 90 minutes without an intermission so you're on the edge of your seat the whole time wondering what is going to happen. I won't give anything away, but this thriller is a must a see!

Theater Mu was founded in 1992 by Dong-il Lee, Rick Shiomi, Martha B. Johnson, and Diane Espaldon as an arts organization dedicated to bringing Asian American voices to the Twin Cities theater community. This came at a time when Asian American theater did not exist in the area, and the Asian American community was rarely recognized. After forming a taiko drumming ensemble, Mu Daiko, the company rebranded itself as Mu Performing Arts, reflecting its broad artistic base of theater, taiko, and artist development.

Content Warning: This show contains dramatized fighting and references to sexual abuse, eating disorders, drug use, and pedophilia.

Tickets and information click here

Photos by Rich Ryan