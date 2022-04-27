BWW Interview: Samantha Raun of THE LITTLE MERMAID at Lakeshore Players Theatre

The Little Mermaid is playing at the Lakeshore Players Theatre April 28th through May 22nd.

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her mermaid tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

We chat with Samantha Raun, who plays Ursula about her role and the production.

How does it feel to be performing in front of audiences again and having live theatre back?

It's great! The process in which we cultivate the performance is rewarding in and of itself, but having a live audience takes it to another level. The audience breathes life into the experience!

How does this role compare to other roles you've played?

Ursula isn't the first villain I've played, but she's got to be one of the most iconic. It's been a fun challenge to take a character everyone knows and interpret her in my own way. I've enjoyed discovering what makes Ursula tick.

What is your favorite song in the show?

It's a dream come true getting to sing Poor Unfortunate Souls, but I laugh my head off watching Les Poissons. Brandon and Ninchai are hilarious in their roles and the staging utilizes physical comedy to a tee. I think the audience will get a kick out of it. It's definitely hard to be "crabby" watching that number.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

One of my favorite moments is the final standoff with Triton. Ursula is so manipulative in this scene and finally gets her way (for a moment).

The storm scene where Ariel saves Eric is another favorite moment of mine. The movement along with the technical elements are beautiful.

How does it feel to be working with the cast and creative team?

This cast is full of energy and life! It's always fun to meet new friends and it's been a blast working with the creative team. They are great at what they do and absolutely wonderful to be around.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing the show?

I hope the audience walks away with Disney magic and nostalgia along with an appreciation for the artistic interpretations that were made to reimagine this classic story. The Little Mermaid is about taking leaps of faith to follow your calling even when the world around you is telling you "no." I think we can all be reminded of this every once in a while as we look to step out of our comfort zones.

Favorite local spots?

Nico's Taco Bar, Moscow on the Hill, The Velveteen (that one's in Stillwater, so maybe a bit of a stretch on "local", but it's a favorite)

Thank you so much Samantha!

Photos courtesy of Lakeshore Players Theatre & Sadie Ward