BWW Interview: Rick Leach of THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE at State Theatre

The Bachelor Live in Stage is currently touring different cities. This is the second tour and this time, they are using men from the previous seasons to be the Bachelor in the Bachelor Live On Stage.

Rick Leach was on Season 18 of The Bachelorette with Minnesota native Michelle Young as the Bachelorette. Many may remember Rick's entrance when he came in on a food cart, it was clever! Rick was the Bachelor in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Rosemont, Cleveland, and Detroit. The audience and bachelor nation fans enjoyed having Rick as the Bachelor for the Bachelor Live on Stage!

Thank you Rick for taking time to interview with me about your experience!

How did it feel to be the Bachelor in the Bachelor Live on Stage?

Being the bachelor on stage was a unique feeling, one I was not accustomed to. To start I have never been on stage before. Once on stage, I did feel pressure when handing out roses as it was not something I was used to. Even with the pressure, I had a blast interacting with the audience and the ladies we brought up on stage. I loved the experience and would do it again in a heartbeat.

What was your favorite city that you toured through?

My favorite city was Rosemont. It is the closest city to my current home city of Chicago. Also having Joe, Serena, Kenny, Andrew and Thomas there made the night a memorable one.

How was it working with the rest of the cast and creative team?

Honestly the cast and creative team were phenomenal. Working with Becca, Sydney and Blake was amazing. They were so supportive and helpful whenever I had questions or needed anything. The creative team was second to none. They were so great about helping me learn everything I needed for the show and creating a positive atmosphere. I miss the cast and creative team already.

How did the live version compare with the TV version?

The live version was a different experience for me because I was the one handing out roses and interacting with a live audience! But the live show has all the elements of a full season of The Bachelor in one night. There are the iconic rose ceremonies, group dates and games for all Bachelor Nation fans to experience.

What was a funny moment that happened for you on stage?

There are tons of funny moments because it's live -- anything can happen!"

Do you have a favorite part of the show? If so, what is it?

My favorite part of the show is the lip service. I have to lip sync followed by a few of the contestant's lip syncing as well. It is a lot of fun to see how much the audience gets into it.

What do you hope the audience and bachelor nation fans felt from you as the Bachelor?

I hope the audience felt my sincerity in saying how much I appreciate them attending the show and being involved throughout the night. This tour is an experience I will never forget and mostly due to the amazing audiences we had show up to each show.

What was the most exciting thing for you about being in the Bachelor Live on Stage?

The most exciting thing was having so many people be excited to see me as the Bachelor and Becca as the host. The audience made me feel welcome in every city. I have never had an audience yell out my name and it's a surreal feeling. No real good way to describe it.

Good luck Rick! We hope you that find the right connection with someone special!

For more information on the Bachelor Live on Stage, click here

Photo courtesy of The Bachelor Live On Stage