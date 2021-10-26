ANNIE Will Be Performed at Duluth Playhouse Next Month

Duluth Playhouse presents Annie November 20th through December 19th at the NorShor Theatre.

Spend the holidays with everyone's favorite red headed orphan and her dog Sandy as they escape the dastardly Miss Hannigan by getting whisked off to the mansion of Oliver Warbucks. Join Annie as she navigates 1930s New York City in search of community, connection, and a place to call home. Her bravery and childlike wisdom bring hope to a recovering nation in need. This Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is the perfect reminder that the sun will always come out tomorrow.

Duluth Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio will direct the production. "Annie has been a favorite musical of mine for as long as I can remember having favorite musicals. This unabashedly joyous musical has been warming the hearts of theater goers for over forty years. Now more than ever, we should celebrate the hopeful spirit of an optimistic eleven-year-old who goes on an unforgettable journey to find her family."

The production is led by Cadence Graber and Sofia Salmela who alternate performances as the title character. Joining them are Gabriel L. Mayfield Sr. as Oliver Warbucks and Haley Methner as Grace Farrell. Christina Stroup will keep us laughing as the hilariously wicked Miss Hannigan, teaming up with Andy Frye as Rooster and Dorian Brooke as Lily St. Regis. Rounding out the cast are Isabella Birchhill, Clare Boyle, Evy Bradley, Gigi Calland, Mimi Effinger, Gwen Evans, Antony Ferguson, Violet Fletcher, Katie Hanka, Sam Hildestad, Jagger Jaakola, Zoe Jazdzewski, Paisley Kern, Quinn Lorez, Kyle McMillan, Mia Patronas, Justin Peck, Abrianna Schmidt, Henriette Soderlind, Christian Van Orsdel, and Addy Wheeler. The production will also feature a lavish 16 piece orchestra.

To help keep our audiences, actors, and staff safe, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result (taken in the last 72 hours) is required from all patrons ages 12 and up. Masks are also currently required at all Duluth Playhouse venues, regardless of vaccination status. Social distanced seating is available in the balcony. For more on our Health and Safety Plan, visit - www.duluthplayhouse.org

Duluth Playhouse's 2021-2022 season will also feature Clue, Ragtime, The Diary of Anne Frank, and Footloose. Single tickets and season memberships are now on sale. To book tickets, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. For more information, visit the Duluth Playhouse website at www.duluthplayhouse.org