Review: AMADEUS at Skylight Music Theater

In Peter Shaffer’s play, “Amadeus,” unfulfilled composer Antonio Solieri calls himself “the patron saint of mediocrity.” This is the last word you’d associate with Skylight Musical Theater’s impressive production.

“Amadeus” is not a musical, but not-surprisingly includes music – including pieces created by both Solieri and Mozart.

Under the assured direction of Karen Estrada, “Amadeus” depicts Solieri’s struggle with his hunger for excellence and fame as well his awe and resentment of the young Mozart – whose genius appears to be as effortless as it is incongruous.

Matt Daniels as Solieri and Zach Thomas Woods as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart are perfect counterparts — delivering acting masterclasses individually and together.

Daniels is endlessly fascinating as an initially good man – devoted to God and music – devolves into a bitter, cruel tormentor.

Woods plays the fool with equal skill, leaving the audience (and Solieri) to figure out so this scatologically obsessed idiot creates his sublime music.

Estrada, Daniels and Woods are surrounded with artistic efforts that match their own — notably scenic designer Jonathan Berg-Einhorn, music director/pianist Janna Vinson. who plays the piano as part of an onstage quartet behind Daniels and Woods as they “perform” at their keyboards.

The supporting cast includes– Doug Clemons and Samantha Sostarich, Solieri’s gossipy spies who feed his insatiable hunger for news of Mozart’s decline. Rachel Zientek as Mozart’s wife and Brennan Martinez as Salieri’s protegee carve out memorable characters in Shaffer’s male dominated story.

Joe Picchetti, Ben George, Joel Kopischke and Mohammad N. ElBsat ably play the leading men of the court who aid Solieri’s campaign of revenge – though Solieri’s most effective accomplice is Mozart himself.

