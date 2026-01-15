Review: THE FISHERMAN'S DAUGHTERS at Milwaukee Rep

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sisters, sisters — there were never such engaging sisters.

Fans of the talented siblings in “White Christmas” might have a new favorite musical pair after seeing "The Fisherman's Daughters" at the Milwaukee Rep.’s Stacker Cabaret.

“The Fisherman’s Daughters”— like the title characters— was born in Door County, Wis. Songwriter and playwright Katie Dahl wrote the book, music and lyrics for Door County’s Northern Sky Theater, which previewed the play in 2021.

Director/choreographer Molly Rhode brings the folk musical to Milwaukee audiences until March 1. Set in the early 1900s in Fish Creek, “Fisherman’s” is an ode to sisterhood set against the historical backdrop of the founding of Peninsula State Park.

The Peterson sisters are played by Milwaukee favorites Kelly Doherty (older sister Sarah Pete) and Eva Nimmer (younger sister Nora).

“Hand smart” Sarah has stayed in Fish Creek minding their father’s legacy and “head smart” Nora left to teach in Chicago, but has come back home just as the sisters' land may be swallowed by the park plans.

Even though the sisters are rarely harmonious, Doherty and Nimmers voices create a rich and beautiful harmony.

And while it’s a sisters’ story, Alex Campea and Chase Stoeger shine as the men interested in the land – and the sisters. Both characters are enthusiasm personified, bringing great energy and another layer of vocal harmony.

The Frogwater duo —fiddler Susan Nicholson and guitarist John Nicholson — also add to the folk spirit, as does scenic designer Lisa Schlenker.

Photo of Kelly Doherty (left) and Eva Nimmer (right) by Michael Brosilow

