All In Productions to Present Milwaukee Premiere Of EMBERS

All In Productions will present its first full production since 2019 with the Milwaukee premiere of Embers, a play written by local playwright Tim Backes.

Seven friends gather for a bonfire four years after their high school graduation. Most have just returned home from college; one never left. As the evening progresses, what was intended to be a nostalgic reunion of old friends turns into a fraught affair in which secrets are revealed and interpersonal tensions come to a head. Ultimately, each one must confront the changes in the dynamics of their friendships and the different directions in which life is pulling them.

Embers is a coming-of-age story for people already of age. It explores a moment of life when people are caught between looking back and moving forward, and confronts the thrills and agonies of diving into the unknown.

The cast features Lexi Rios-Olivares as Anna, Wyatt Michaels as JJ, Jocelyn Dummert as Leah, Graham Olen as Luke, Chloe Attalla as Olivia, Patti Meadors as Sara, and Isaiah Stewart as Todd with Layne Eklund and Pip Buffington as the swings.

"I am very excited to be able to partner with local playwright, Tim Backes, on my first full production with All In." said Erica Case, Artistic Director of All In. " In challenging times that can work to divide us, I am thrilled to present this piece that is relatable across generations and provides an evening of entertainment and connection."

Playwright Tim Backes, an English and Theatre teacher at South Milwaukee High School and Artistic Director at Greendale Community Theatre, adds: "EMBERS is written to feel familiar to anyone who has navigated their early to mid 20s. I'm looking forward to seeing what All In Productions does with the script!"

Embers will take place at the Brick House MKE from September 12th through 20th, with six performances in total. All performances will be held outside, weather permitting. Tickets are available at All In Productions' website, www.allin-mke.com.