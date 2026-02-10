All In Productions To Present Benefit Reading Of ELLIS

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All In Productions will present a staged reading of ELLIS to benefit immigrant advocacy and rights organizations serving communities in Milwaukee and Minneapolis. The event marks the company’s first benefit focused on immigrant justice.

First devised and produced in 2018 by Cooperative Performance and Alejandra Anastas, ELLIS weaves poetry, nine personal stories, and three recipes shared by immigrants from the past and present. Through everyday moments—work, food, family memory, and self-reflection—the piece explores the immigrant experience in the United States and the shared humanity that connects communities across generations.

All proceeds from the reading will support Comité Sin Fronteras in Milwaukee and Monarca in Minneapolis. The reading will take place at Zao MKE Church in Milwaukee.

“We believe artists have a responsibility to use our platforms to stand with communities affected by systemic violence and oppression,” said Alex Scheurell, Executive Director of All In Productions. “We are grateful to support organizations providing vital services in the Midwest.”

“ELLIS comes from real people and lived memory,” added Alejandra Anastas. “Bringing it back now feels necessary, and we hope this reading creates space to gather while supporting communities still living these stories.”

EVENT DETAILS

ELLIS (Benefit Reading)

Zao MKE Church

2319 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, WI

Time: 7:00 p.m.