FOREVER K-POP: A CELEBRATION CONCERT Set for February 2026 at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Marcus Performing Arts Center will present the ultimate K-Pop fan night out with a brand-new concert experience set to burst onto stages around North America this spring, will include a stop at MPAC for one show only on Tuesday, March 31. Inspired by the worldwide K-Pop phenomenon and recent smash-hit film KPop Demon Hunters, Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert brings a next-level, fan-powered tribute experience and high-octane production featuring today's biggest K-Pop hits to life on stage in a cinematic spectacle unlike anything audiences have seen in a tribute concert before. With BTS returning to the global stage, the K-pop genre will see renewed momentum, drawing increased attention from longtime fans and new audiences worldwide.

Designed as a high-energy K-pop revue, Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert fuses electrifying live vocals and choreography, bold costuming, and cinematic visuals into a dazzling live performance. Presented in two exhilarating 45-minute acts, the show captures the pulse of the global K-pop movement while spotlighting iconic moments and breakout anthems including Katseye's “Debut,” and “Golden” and “Soda Pop” by K-Pop Demon Hunters' breakout sensations HUNTR/X (Huntrix) and Saja Boys, respectively. Other chart-topping hits in the set list include “Seven” by Jungkook featuring Latto, BTS' “Butter,” BLACKPINK's “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” NewJeans' “Supershy,” and Stray Kids' “Maniac.”

"K-pop's worldwide popularity is truly staggering. Its creativity, its passion, its community - all of that energy has inspired us to craft a concert event that captures the joy and spectacle fans crave," says Justin Sudds, executive producer at Right Angle Entertainment. "We've built this show for the fans who live for K-pop, dance practice videos, fancams, music video premieres, and the electrifying sensation of seeing their favorite songs performed onstage."

"Forever K-Pop delivers nonstop momentum and an adrenaline-fueled lineup of crowd-igniting anthems, dance-floor favorites, and instantly recognizable hits designed to get the entire room moving," says Dean Elliott, Executive Creative Director at Maple Tree Entertainment. "The result is a massive, feel-good dance party for tweens, teens, families, and devoted fans alike."

From the creators and producers of Ninja Kids Infinite Possibilities: Live!, Jay Shetty: Love Rules, The Life and Music of George Michael, and The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert promises a euphoric night powered by breathtaking vocals, razor-sharp choreography, and the unmistakable pulse of the global K-pop wave. Every musical number becomes a sensory event — a whirlwind of light, movement, and sound that transports audiences straight to a stadium in Seoul.

K-pop's global momentum shows no signs of slowing. According to Forbes, in just six months K-pop acts generated $228 million in ticket sales across 1.6 million fans. Now, with Forever K-Pop – A Celebration Concert, audiences everywhere can feel the rush of the genre's Signature Sound and spectacle — live, loud, and up close.