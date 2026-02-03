MKE MVP World Premiere and More Set for Milwaukee Rep 2026/27 Season

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Milwaukee Repertory Theater has unveiled its 2026/27 Season—its second full season in the state‑of‑the‑art Associated Bank Theater Center. The new season showcases a mix of Broadway hits, world premieres, intimate new works, and audience favorites across four performance venues.

The 73rd Anniversary Season runs September 2026 through May 2027 and reflects Milwaukee Rep’s commitment to producing entertaining, provoking, and inspiring theater that sparks conversation and celebrates the diverse stories of the community.



The 2026/27 Season highlights:

Three major new‑play development projects through the John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program—including two World Premieres (The Cherry Tortured and MKE MVP) and continued development of the genre‑bending Instructions for a Séance.

A Broadway powerhouse lands in Milwaukee with the seven‑time Tony Award–nominated hit John Proctor Is the Villain.

A landmark special event: Mark Clements directs a star‑studded Wisconsin cast in the iconic courtroom drama Twelve Angry Men as part of a new three-play Herro-Franke Studio Theater season.

A high‑voltage musical opener as Footloose storms the Checota Powerhouse stage under the direction and choreography of Olivier Award-winner Stephen Mear.

A beloved holiday tradition returns as A Christmas Carol once again fills the historic Pabst Theater featuring Matt Daniels as Scrooge.

The Stackner Cabaret launches the season with the high‑energy Broadway celebration The World Goes ’Round by Kander and Ebb, running September 11 – November 1, 2026. Reconfigured as an actor-musician performance and featuring iconic songs from Chicago, Cabaret, and more, this vibrant revue sets the tone for an unforgettable year. Next, audiences are treated to the return of JP Coletta—who brought the house down in last season’s Million Dollar Quartet—in his brand‑new show JP Coletta’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Piano Man, November 6, 2026 – January 3, 2027. The momentum continues with the World Premiere of Matt Zembrowski’s MKE MVP, a spirited tribute to the Milwaukee Bucks championship run told through the eyes of devoted fans, January 16 – March 14, 2027. Closing out the Stackner season is the beloved hit The Craic, back by popular demand March 26 – May 30, 2027. Sing along to classics like “Danny Boy” and “Whiskey in the Jar” and relive the electric atmosphere that had audiences on their feet.

The Herro‑Franke Studio Theater presents an expanded three production offering highlighting bold voices and intimate storytelling. The season begins with Instructions for a Séance, written and performed by Katie Bender, October 6 – November 8, 2026. Equal parts hilarious, haunting, and heartbreakingly honest, this one‑woman show blends memoir and live magic to explore ambition, motherhood, and the extraordinary hidden in everyday life. The Studio then hosts Twelve Angry Men, directed by Mark Clements, February 2 – 28, 2027, and featuring a powerhouse cast of Wisconsin favorites including Matt Daniels, Steve Koehler, James Pickering, Marcus Truschinski, Jonathan L. Wainwright, and more. This is a rare opportunity to see this epic courtroom drama in the intimate Studio Theater. The Studio season concludes with Penelope, directed by Laura Braza and running April 6 – May 9, 2027. Inspired by The Odyssey, this captivating one‑woman journey fuses myth, music, and theatrical invention.

The five‑show Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater Season begins with the smash‑hit musical Footloose, bursting onto the stage with high‑octane choreography and electrifying ’80s anthems September 22 – November 1, 2026. Directed by West End legend Stephen Mear—who dazzled Rep audiences with Ragtime and Guys and Dolls—this production promises a thrilling start. Next up is Heist by Arun Lakra, November 17 – December 20, 2026, directed by Blake Robison. A cinematic, twist‑filled crime caper, Heist blends the slick fun of Ocean’s Eleven with the intrigue of a classic whodunnit. The new year brings a bold contemporary reimagining with John Proctor Is the Villain, January 12 – February 7, 2027. Directed by Laura Braza, this seven‑time 2025 Tony Award nominee offers a sharp, provocative look at morality and consequence.

The season continues with the World Premiere of The Cherry Tortured, written and directed by Aaron Posner, February 26 – March 28, 2027. Set in modern‑day Door County, this fresh take on Chekhov follows one unforgettable family fighting for love, legacy, and the future of their cherished estate. Closing the Powerhouse season is Somewhere by Tony Award–winning playwright Matthew López, directed by María Amenábar Farias, April 13 – May 9, 2027. Set in 1959 New York City against the excitement of West Side Story, this tender, riveting portrait of the Candelaria family celebrates dreams, resilience, and the power of imagination.