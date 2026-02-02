Skylight Music Theatre Unveils Cast And Creative Team For THE SPITFIRE GRILL

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Skylight Music Theatre has announced the cast, musicians, and creative team for its 25th anniversary production of THE SPITFIRE GRILL. The musical will run from February 27 through March 15, 2026, with direction by James Valcq, who also composed the score and co-wrote the book. The production marks a return to Wisconsin for the musical, which is set in the fictional town of Gilead, Wisconsin.

“I am delighted to see The Spitfire Grill return to its home state,” Valcq said. “My collaborator Fred Alley and I both grew up in Wisconsin. During its 25-year history, productions of this show have opened all over the world. Bringing the Grill back to the Cabot stage is both exhilarating and deeply meaningful. This chance to celebrate the work Fred and I have created alongside the exceptionally talented, Wisconsin-connected actors, musicians, and creative team is an extraordinary gift.”

The story follows Percy Talbott, newly released from prison, who arrives in Gilead seeking a fresh start and finds community at Hannah’s struggling diner, the Spitfire Grill. When Hannah proposes a letter-writing contest to give away the restaurant, long-buried hopes and conflicts within the town begin to surface. The production will feature a live five-piece band performing the folk-influenced score.

The cast includes Micah Friedman as Percy Talbott, Suzanne Graff as Hannah Ferguson, Rachael Zientek as Shelby Thorpe, Frankie Breit as Sheriff Joe Sutter, Rhonda Rae Busch as Effy Krayneck, Nathan Marinan as Caleb Thorpe, and Darren L. Green as The Stranger. Graff is a co-founder and former executive director of Door Shakespeare and has previously appeared at Skylight Music Theatre in The Cradle Will Rock and Dames at Sea. Friedman is a senior BFA Musical Theatre student at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point, and Zientek is currently appearing at Skylight in Amadeus.

Skylight Artistic Director Michael Unger said, “Spitfire Grill holds a very special place in my heart. My wife was in the original cast, and we found out she was pregnant during that run. It makes so much sense to have this show return to the Cabot stage for its 25th anniversary production as James Valcq has such a long and varied history with us. To say nothing of the magnificent storytelling, the gorgeous music, and a cast that continues our embarrassment of riches this season.”

The musicians for the production include Janna Vinson as music director and keyboardist, Sacia Anne Jerome on accordion, Fred Pike on guitar and mandolin, Pamela Simmons on violin, and Ryan Fitzpatrick on cello. The creative team also includes scenic designer Jonathan Berg-Einhorn, costume designer Michelle Therese Grimm, lighting designer Alan Piotrowicz, sound designer John Tanner, production stage manager Madeline M. Scott, assistant stage manager Kian Arnold, and intimacy and fight director Marcee Doherty.

Tickets are on sale now through Skylight Music Theatre’s box office by calling 414-291-7800 or visiting skylightmusictheatre.org. Skylight Music Theatre will announce its 2026–2027 season on March 16, 2026.