Video: First Look at THE PIANO LESSON at Milwaukee Rep

Get a first look at "August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson" at Milwaukee Rep! Performances begin February 24 in the Checota Powerhouse Theater.

August Wilson’s explosive, award-winning play is a gripping story of family, legacy and the choices that define us. During the Great Depression, the Charles household reaches a boiling point over a decision that will define them: sell the family’s cherished heirloom piano to secure their fortune or preserve it as a testament to their ancestor’s spirit and struggle.

The ghosts of the past collide with the promise of the future in this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece. From the celebrated director Lou Bellamy, who brought Milwaukee Rep audiences the acclaimed August Wilson’s Fences, The Piano Lesson marks their ninth production in Wilson’s American Century Cycle.