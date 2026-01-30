Video: First Look at THE PIANO LESSON at Milwaukee Rep

Performances begin February 24 in the Checota Powerhouse Theater.
Get a first look at "August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson" at Milwaukee Rep! Performances begin February 24 in the Checota Powerhouse Theater.
August Wilson’s explosive, award-winning play is a gripping story of family, legacy and the choices that define us. During the Great Depression, the Charles household reaches a boiling point over a decision that will define them: sell the family’s cherished heirloom piano to secure their fortune or preserve it as a testament to their ancestor’s spirit and struggle.
The ghosts of the past collide with the promise of the future in this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece. From the celebrated director Lou Bellamy, who brought Milwaukee Rep audiences the acclaimed August Wilson’s Fences, The Piano Lesson marks their ninth production in Wilson’s American Century Cycle.
Videos