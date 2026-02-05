August Wilson’s THE PIANO LESSON to be Presented at Milwaukee Rep

🎭 NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will continue its season with one of the most powerful works in the American canon, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, running February 24–March 22 in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater. Under the masterful direction of Lou Bellamy, whose acclaimed staging of Fences captivated Milwaukee audiences, this production marks the Rep’s ninth entry in Wilson’s American Century Cycle. The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning masterpiece is a potent blend of family conflict and ancestral legacy which promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that resonates long after the final note.



During the Great Depression, the Charles household reaches a boiling point over a decision that will define them: sell the family’s cherished heirloom piano to secure their fortune or preserve it as a testament to their ancestor’s spirit and struggle. August Wilson’s explosive, award-winning play The Piano Lesson is a gripping story of family, legacy and the choices that define us.



The cast of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson includes La’Tevin Alexander (Fences, Portland Stages) as Lymon, James T. Alfred (Fences, Milwaukee Rep) as Boy Willie, James Craven (Our Town and The Whipping Man, Milwaukee Rep) as Doaker Charles, Ny’ajai Ellison (The Mountain Top, Invictus Theare Co) as Grace, Anthony Irons (Treasure Island, Lookingglass Theatre) as Avery, Nubia Monks (Primary Trust, Guthrie) as Berniece, Lester Purry (Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, Portland Playhouse) as Wining Boy and young performers Estelle Brown and Amalia Green alternating in the role of Maretha.



August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson is directed by Lou Bellamy, founder and Co-Artistic Director of Penumbra Theatre Company in Saint Paul, MN, America’s premiere theater dedicated to dramatic exploration of the African American experience. He directed Milwaukee Rep’s critically acclaimed production of Fences in 2016. His creative team includes set design by Vicki Smith (Fences, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Mathew J. LeFebrve (Noises Off, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Don Damutzer (Fences, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Scott Edwards (Disgraced, Milwaukee Rep) and stage managed by Jade Bruno.



August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson is presented by Cheryl and David Walker with Associate Producers Laura and Mike Arnow. It is a co-production with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park.

