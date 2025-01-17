Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jodi Hissong - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Szczotka - CABARET - Croswell Opera House



Best Direction Of A Musical

Brian Sage - RENT - Tibbits Opera House



Best Direction Of A Play

Alan Greenberg - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre



Best Ensemble

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Cremeans - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Adam P. Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House



Best Musical

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexa Huss - ALICE BY HEART - The Dio



Best Performer In A Play

Brenda Sparks - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Tibbits Opera House



Best Play

THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

A.J. Guban - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Wood - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Xia Skowronek - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jordan Taylor - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Croswell Opera House



