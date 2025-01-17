News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards! 

LATEST NEWS

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards
THE GLASS MENAGERIE to be Presented at Detroit Mercy Theatre Company
Video: Watch the Finale of Next On Stage: Season 5
FIM Receives More Than $140,000 In Grants For Music Therapy Programs For Flint-Area Youth

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jodi Hissong - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Szczotka - CABARET - Croswell Opera House

Best Direction Of A Musical
Brian Sage - RENT - Tibbits Opera House

Best Direction Of A Play
Alan Greenberg - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre

Best Ensemble
SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Cremeans - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Adam P. Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House

Best Musical
NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House

Best Performer In A Musical
Alexa Huss - ALICE BY HEART - The Dio

Best Performer In A Play
Brenda Sparks - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Tibbits Opera House

Best Play
THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
A.J. Guban - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zach Wood - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Xia Skowronek - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jordan Taylor - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Croswell Opera House
 



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos