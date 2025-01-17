Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jodi Hissong - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Szczotka - CABARET - Croswell Opera House
Best Direction Of A Musical
Brian Sage - RENT - Tibbits Opera House
Best Direction Of A Play
Alan Greenberg - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre
Best Ensemble
SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Cremeans - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Adam P. Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House
Best Musical
NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House
Best Performer In A Musical
Alexa Huss - ALICE BY HEART - The Dio
Best Performer In A Play
Brenda Sparks - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Tibbits Opera House
Best Play
THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
A.J. Guban - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Zach Wood - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Xia Skowronek - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jordan Taylor - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Croswell Opera House
