Williamston Theatre Opens Season 19 With EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Williamston Theatre will launch its 2025–2026 season with Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe. Performances begin Thursday, October 2 and continue through Sunday, October 26 at the theatre’s downtown Williamston location, 122 S. Putnam Street. Tickets are now on sale.

When her mother is hospitalized, a seven-year-old begins writing a list of every brilliant thing in the world—ice cream, roller coasters, staying up late—in the hopes of lifting her mother’s spirits. Over the years, the list grows and changes, with the audience helping to shape it in real time. This immersive and life-affirming play, performed by Katherine Banks (Alabaster, Silent Sky), offers a funny, moving reflection on how the smallest joys can help us through life’s darkest moments. (Contains mature content.)

The production is directed by Williamston Theatre Artistic Director Tony Caselli (BABA, Thirst). The creative team includes Scenic Designer Kirk Domer, Lighting Designer Rachael Nardecchia, Sound Designer Brian Cole, and Prop/Set Dressing Designer Michelle Raymond. Stage management is by Stefanie Din.

Performance Schedule

Every Brilliant Thing runs for four weeks only.

October 2–5: Preview performances, Thursday & Friday at 7:30pm; Saturday & Sunday at 2:00pm.

October 9–26: Thursdays at 2:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm & 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm.

Official Opening Night: Friday, October 10 at 7:30pm

Conversation Sunday: October 19 following the 2:00pm performance

Tickets

Pay-What-You-Wish Preview: Thursday, October 2

Remaining Previews: $22

Regular Tickets (beginning October 9): $44

Discounts: Seniors (65+) & Military $42; Students $10; Age 30 & under $30 (valid ID required). Group discounts available.

About Williamston Theatre

Founded in 2006, Williamston Theatre is a professional nonprofit company dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage, and entertain. The theatre received the 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from the American Theatre Wing and numerous regional honors, including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary contribution to theatre in Greater Lansing.