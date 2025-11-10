Theatre Nova Launches New Workshop Series For Adult Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor’s resident nonprofit professional theatre dedicated to new plays and playwrights, has announced the launch of the NOVA Workshop Series, an educational program offering professional-level workshops for adult artists.

Led by experienced theatre professionals, the NOVA Workshop Series invites participants of all experience levels to explore their craft, expand their skills, and connect with Michigan’s vibrant theatre community. Each session emphasizes creativity, confidence, and collaboration in a supportive, hands-on environment.

“We’re excited to create more opportunities for artists to engage in hands-on learning right here in Ann Arbor,” said Producing Artistic Director Shelby R. Seeley. “The NOVA Workshop Series brings together working professionals to share their craft and inspire others to take creative risks, try new techniques, and connect through the joy of making theatre.”

Workshops will take place at Theatre NOVA (The Yellow Barn, 410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103) and are open to adults ages 18 and up. Classes will be held on Sunday evenings from 6–10 PM, with limited spots available. Tuition is $40 per student, and reservations can be made in advance at a2theatrenova.ludus.com. Sliding scale scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis via Google Form application.

Upcoming Workshops

Viewpoints Technique for the Bold Actor – Led by Kat Walsh

December 14, 2025 | 6–10 PM

An introduction to the fundamentals of the Viewpoints, an improvisational training system that enhances ensemble collaboration, physical awareness, and imaginative risk-taking. Participants will explore movement and spatial dynamics in a full-bodied, barefoot practice.

Audition Technique – Led by Diane Hill

February 8, 2026 | 6–10 PM

A one-night workshop focused on sharpening audition skills for monologues, cold readings, and musical auditions, offering practical strategies for success in a supportive environment.

Voice Acting & Audiodrama Production – Led by Michael Alan Herman & Josie Eli Herman

April 12, 2026 | 6–10 PM

A hands-on session exploring voice acting fundamentals, microphone technique, and the process of creating and recording original audio dramas and podcasts.

Puppetry Basics – Led by Cameron Prevatte

May 31, 2026 | 6–10 PM

A movement-based workshop introducing multiple puppetry styles—including bunraku, shadow, and object puppetry—emphasizing breath, awareness, and creative play.

Intro to Clown – Led by Fool School Clown Class (Rose Carver)

July 26, 2026 | 6–10 PM

A joyful introduction to the art of clowning through humor, vulnerability, and connection.

Theatre NOVA’s mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights while providing opportunities for artists to develop their craft through importing, exporting, and creating new work.

For more information, visit theatrenova.org.