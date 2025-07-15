The Gilmore Reveals 2026 Festival Fellowship Residency Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gilmore has announced the return of its Gilmore Festival Fellowship, a ten-day career-advancement residency for classical and jazz pianists 18 years and older designed to bridge artistry and professional development. Applications are now open through December 1, 2025, to take part in the residency from May 1-10, 2026.

The immersive program combines intensive artistic training with essential music industry education. Up to 12 participants will be accepted to take part in coaching sessions with Artist Teachers, attend masterclasses led by Gilmore Festival artists, and observe performances by their peers. They'll have exclusive access to Festival performances, artist interviews, lectures, and networking opportunities with established Festival artists. New in 2026, two classical Fellows will be invited to present a joint recital as part of the Gilmore Festival, billed as the Festival Fellows Showcase. Jazz Fellows will have the opportunity to perform in a local jazz club setting.

The 2026 Festival Fellowship will feature seven distinguished pianists serving as Artist Teachers, representing both classical and jazz traditions. Faculty includes Sara Davis Buechner, Bill Charlap, Stewart Goodyear, Marc-André Hamelin, Charlotte Hu, Renee Rosnes and Lori Sims. Composer Sean Hickey will join the program as guest speaker with additional speakers to be announced.

Executive and Artistic Director of The Gilmore, Pierre van der Westhuizen, said, "Today's exceptional pianists need more than technical mastery—they need the entrepreneurial skills and professional networks to thrive in an evolving industry. The Gilmore Festival Fellowship creates that bridge, offering emerging artists both the artistic mentorship and business acumen essential for building sustainable, impactful careers in music."

Beyond musical development, the Fellowship addresses the modern realities of a music career. Fellows will master media relations skills, including how to pitch compelling stories to journalists, and explore innovative income-generation strategies. The program emphasizes building authentic professional networks, developing a distinctive online presence, and learning to collaborate effectively with marketing and management professionals. Recognizing the demands of artistic careers, the Fellowship also prioritizes wellness and mental health as foundational elements for long-term success.

The 2026 Gilmore Festival Fellowship Artist Teachers span multiple generations, genres, and cultural backgrounds that collectively illustrate the diversity of today's concert world, from classical virtuosos renowned for their technical mastery and interpretive depth to innovative jazz artists pushing the boundaries of improvisation and composition.

Sara Davis Buechner, Artist Teacher

American pianist Sara Davis Buechner is acclaimed for her "intelligence, integrity and all-encompassing technical prowess" (The New York Times) and “thoughtful artistry in the full service of music” (Washington Post). She has won major international competitions including Queen Elisabeth, Leeds, and the Gold Medal at the 1984 Gina Bachauer Competition, plus Bronze at the 1986 Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. She performs 125 piano concertos internationally with world-renowned orchestras and uniquely records scores for silent films. Her autobiographical show "Of Pigs and Pianos" earned critical acclaim in 2022. She currently serves as Piano Chair at Greenwich House Music School, Professor at Temple University, and is an Adjunct Professor at New York University. A transgender musician, she is a prominent LGBTQ+ spokesperson.

Bill Charlap, Artist Teacher

Grammy-winning pianist Bill Charlap has performed with leading artists including Wynton Marsalis, Tony Bennett, Phil Woods, and Ron Carter. He's acclaimed for interpreting the American Popular Songbook, recording albums featuring music by Hoagy Carmichael, Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, and other masters. Since 1997, he has led the Bill Charlap Trio with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington, earning multiple Grammy nominations. Born in New York City to Broadway composer Moose Charlap and singer Sandy Stewart, he began playing piano at age three. His 2016 album with Tony Bennett won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. He served as Artistic Director of 92NY's Jazz in July Festival for 18 years and currently directs Jazz Studies at William Paterson University.

Stewart Goodyear, Artist Teacher

Proclaimed "a phenomenon" (Los Angeles Times) and "one of the best pianists of his generation" (Philadelphia Inquirer), Stewart Goodyear is an accomplished concert pianist, improviser, and composer who has performed with major orchestras worldwide. Orchid Classics recently released a recording of Goodyear performing his piano sonata and piano and orchestra suite "Callaloo," which he also performed with the Chineke! Orchestra in 2024 for his BBC Proms debut. His extensive discography includes complete Beethoven sonatas and concertos, works by Tchaikovsky, Grieg, Rachmaninov, and Prokofiev, plus an album honoring Glenn Gould. Recent commissions include works for prominent soloists and ensembles. His 2025-26 season features performances at major festivals and with leading orchestras including St. Louis, Winnipeg, and Virginia Symphonies.

Marc-André Hamelin, Artist Teacher

Pianist Marc-André Hamelin, described as a "performer of near-superhuman technical prowess" (The New York Times), is acclaimed worldwide for his profound musicianship and dazzling technique. He's celebrated for both core repertoire interpretations and fearless exploration of lesser-known works from the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries. An exclusive Hyperion Records artist, he has released over 90 albums and earned numerous honors including eight Juno Awards, 12 Grammy nominations, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the German Record Critics' Association. As a noted composer, he has written more than 30 works published by Edition Peters. Born in Montreal, Hamelin is an Officer of the Order of Canada and member of the Royal Society of Canada.

Charlotte Hu, Artist Teacher

Called a "superb pianist, first class talent" (Philadelphia Inquirer) and "extremely persuasive" (Gramophone), Taiwanese American pianist Charlotte Hu is an acclaimed soloist, educator, and entrepreneur. A top prizewinner at the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition and Concert Artists Guild Competition, she has performed at prestigious venues including Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Concertgebouw, appearing with major orchestras including the Philadelphia Orchestra and Israel Philharmonic. This season sees the release of her second album for PENTATONE featuring Granados works. A Steinway Artist, she's an associate professor at Boston Conservatory at Berklee and founded the Philadelphia Young Pianists' Academy.

Renee Rosnes, Artist Teacher

Renee Rosnes' distinguished career continues reaching new levels with innovative music and collaborations. After moving from Vancouver to New York in 1985, she quickly established a reputation of high regard, touring and recording with masters like Joe Henderson, Wayne Shorter, and Bobby Hutcherson. She recorded 10 solo albums for Blue Note Records and was a founding member of the SFJAZZ Collective. In 2020, she returned to Blue Note with ARTEMIS, an all-female jazz supergroup that won DownBeat's Jazz Group of the Year in 2023 and 2024. Her recent albums include the JUNO Award-winning "Kinds of Love" and chart-topping "Crossing Paths." She received the Oscar Peterson Award from the Montréal Jazz Festival in 2018 and is a longtime member of Ron Carter's Foursight Quartet.

Lori Sims, Artist Teacher

Gold Medal winner of the 1998 Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition, American pianist Lori Sims has performed with orchestras including the Israel Philharmonic and Utah Symphony, and made her acclaimed New York debut at Alice Tully Hall. Recognized for her outstanding technique and broad repertoire, Ms. Sims has made an unprecedented 11 appearances at the prestigious Gilmore International Piano Festival. She serves as John T. Bernhard Professor of Music at Western Michigan University and has recorded multiple albums for Naxos. Ms. Sims studied with Leon Fleisher at Peabody Conservatory, Daniel Pollack and Claude Frank at Yale, and Arie Vardi in Germany.

Sean Hickey, Guest Speaker

American composer Sean Hickey's music blends postmodern complexity with influences ranging from Frank Zappa to Igor Stravinsky. Born in Detroit, he began as a jazz guitarist before earning a composition degree from Wayne State University and continuing studies in New York. His work has been commissioned by major institutions including Lincoln Center, St. Petersburg Symphony, and Steinway, and his most recent recording is a collaboration with author Yuval Noah Harari titled "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind." A frequent speaker at conservatories and universities, he has received multiple ASCAP awards and grants from cultural organizations. He served as Senior Vice-President of Naxos of America and is currently Managing Director of PENTATONE.

Milestone dates for the 2026 Gilmore Festival Fellowship Residency

The application period is open now and runs through Monday, December 1, 2025. Upon acceptance into the program, each fellowship resident will be invited to Kalamazoo, MI, from May 1 to 11, 2026, to attend the 2026 Gilmore Festival, where they will participate in a collaborative environment alongside other participants. For further details, including eligibility requirements, click here or see below.

APPLICATION DETAILS

Application closes: December 1, 2025

2026 Fellows announced: January 19, 2026

Fellows arrive in Kalamazoo: May 1, 2026

Fellows depart Kalamazoo: May 11, 2026

Applications will be reviewed by an expert panel of educators, administrators, and performers. All accepted Festival Fellows must meet the following conditions:

Be able to travel to and remain in Kalamazoo, Michigan, for the ten-day duration of May 1-11, 2026.

Be over the age of 18 by April 1, 2026

Tuition for the 2026 Gilmore Fellowship is $1,000 and includes all workshops, masterclasses, lectures, tickets, and lodging for the Festival from May 1-10, 2026. Meals and transportation to Kalamazoo are not included. Financial assistance is available for participants in need.

For additional information and the application form, visit thegilmore.org/education/gilmore-fellows.

Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1, 2025. Applicants will be informed of their acceptance no later than January 19, 2026.