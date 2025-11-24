The Intrepid Theatre And Vanishing Elephant Players to Bring RENT To Masonic Temple Of Bay City

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Intrepid Theatre and Vanishing Elephant Players will present the rock musical RENT, a heart-pounding story of love, struggle, and resilience in the face of adversity. Join in from December 11 - 14 at the Historic Masonic Temple of Bay City for an unforgettable theatrical experience that celebrates the power of community and importance of living life to the fullest.

With music and lyrics by the late Jonathan Larson, RENT follows a group of friends navigating life in New York City's East Village during the height of the AIDS epidemic. Filled with iconic songs like "Seasons of Love" and "La Vie Bohème", this Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its raw emotion, compelling characters, and timeless message of hope.

The cast features Alex Vokoun as Mark Cohen, Heather Koch as Mimi Marquez, Connor Klee as Roger Davis, Fennec Elliot as Angel Dumott-Shunard, Jason Brownfield as Tom Collins, Jenni Taylor-Perri as Maureen Johnson, Erika Odykirk as Joanne Jefferson, and Steve Morgan as Benjamin “Benny” Coffin III, with an ensemble including Dena Moscheck, Graham Parker, James Parker, Joy Marble, Karla Froehlich, Levi Brownfield, Rhea Treece, Sarah Edgerton, and Todd Clemons. Performances will run from December 11 to December 14.