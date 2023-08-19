The Encore to Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Next Month

Performances will run September 7 - 24.

By: Aug. 19, 2023

The Encore, Southeast Michigan's premier professional musical theatre company, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated production of Little Shop of Horrors as the grand opener for its 15th anniversary season. This timeless musical comedy is set to captivate audiences from September 7 - 24, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Little Shop of Horrors, a cult classic with a twist, tells the tale of Seymour, a hapless florist who discovers an unusual plant that seems to have a taste for human blood. As the plant, Audrey II, grows and demands to be fed, Seymour is faced with moral dilemmas complete with comedic chaos, all set to an infectious score by Alan Menken with lyrics by the late Howard Ashman (the team behind Disney's The Little Mermaid). This production promises to delight both dedicated fans and newcomers alike with its perfect blend of dark humor, catchy tunes, and memorable characters.

"We are absolutely thrilled to kick off our 15th anniversary season with Little Shop of Horrors," says Dan Cooney, the co-director behind the production. "This show has a special place in the hearts of many, and we are committed to delivering a fresh and exciting interpretation that pays homage to its roots while adding our own unique touch."

The production is sponsored by Dexter Family Dentistry, a trusted name in oral health care. A fun fact: Dexter Family Dentistry also sponsored The Encore's first production of “Little Shop” in its very first season. Fans of the show will know that it is with a sense of humor that Drs. Brent Kolb and Derek Robison chose to sponsor this production, which features a sadistic dentist (played originally in the film by Steve Martin).

In addition, The Encore's “Producer's Circle”, a dedicated group of individuals passionate about supporting the arts, has generously contributed to ensure the success of Little Shop of Horrors and the entire 15th anniversary season. Their unwavering support reflects the vital role that theater plays in our community and the lasting impact it has on both the performers and the audience.

The cast is led by Tyler J. Messinger as Seymour Krelborn, Ash Moran as Audrey, Owen Squire Smith as the dentist Orin Scrivello, William Scott Davison as the Voice of Audrey II, Keith Kalinowski as Mr. Mushnik, Sabrina Dahlgren as Ronnette, Leah Wilson as Crystal, and Trinity Wolff as Chiffon. Vaugh Louks will puppeteer the Audrey II puppets. The production is co-directed by Dan Cooney and Anna Dreslinski (who also serves as choreographer), with music direction by R. MacKenzie Lewis. The set is designed by Sarah Tanner, with costumes by Marilee Dechart, props by Anne Donevan, lighting design by Joseph Wall, sound design by Chris Goosman with sound engineer Jess Glynn. Dani Bluteau serves as the production stage manager with Ariel Sheets and Jada McCarthy serving as assistant stage managers. The production will be staged in The Maas mainstage theatre.

Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors are now available for purchase through The Encore's website, Click Here, or by calling/visiting during box office hours (Tuesday – Friday, 10AM-2PM, and 2 hours prior to performances – 734.268.6200). Tickets range from $28 (for youth 12 and under) to $54. With limited seating, patrons are encouraged to secure their tickets early to guarantee their spot at this not-to-be-missed production.

Join The Encore as they celebrate 15 incredible years with the unforgettable musical, Little Shop of Horrors.

About The Encore:

The Encore is a leading, non-profit professional theater company dedicated to bringing captivating performances to our community. With a rich history of delivering exceptional entertainment, The Encore has established itself as a cornerstone of the local arts scene. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, The Encore continues to push boundaries, inspire creativity, and provide unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.




