THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Opens At The Croswell Opera House

The Croswell Opera House in Adrian began its 2023 Broadway Season this weekend with the madcap comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG.

The premise: It's opening night of the Cornley Drama Society's new play, The Murder at Haversham Manor. But from the very first line - indeed, before the show even begins - things start to go awry.

Misplaced props, doors that won't open, actors who forget their lines, crew members caught on hot mics - all go into creating a two-hour parade of pandemonium filled with one mishap after another.

Six cast members portray actors in the play-within-a-play, and two more portray crew members who are pressed into service on stage when mishaps start to happen. Jared Hoffert of Ann Arbor is Chris, the director, who also plays the police inspector who's called to investigate the titular murder. The other actors are played by Maxwell Lam and Chris Sancho, both of Adrian; Scott Leake of Tecumseh; Kori Bielaniec of Westland; and Chris Stack of Toledo. Meg Clark of Adrian plays the stage manager, Annie, and Kylie Bushman of Adrian plays the sound and lighting technician, Trev.

The show is directed by Meghan C. Hakes, who helmed last year's production of COMPANY,

Performances are the weekends of May 12-14 and May 19-21, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, plus an additional Saturday matinee on May 20. Tickets range from $22 to $44 for adults, $15 to $25 for students, and may be ordered by calling 517-264-7469 or going to Click Here.