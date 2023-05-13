THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Opens At The Croswell Opera House

The show is directed by Meghan C. Hakes, who helmed last year's production of COMPANY.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit Photo 1 MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Chicago and Detroit
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 2 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Historic Baldwin Theatre Celebrates 100 Years Photo 3 Historic Baldwin Theatre Celebrates 100 Years
Obsidian Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup FOr 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival Photo 4 Obsidian Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup FOr 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival

Obsidian Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup FOr 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival

The Croswell Opera House in Adrian began its 2023 Broadway Season this weekend with the madcap comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG.

The premise: It's opening night of the Cornley Drama Society's new play, The Murder at Haversham Manor. But from the very first line - indeed, before the show even begins - things start to go awry.

Misplaced props, doors that won't open, actors who forget their lines, crew members caught on hot mics - all go into creating a two-hour parade of pandemonium filled with one mishap after another.

Six cast members portray actors in the play-within-a-play, and two more portray crew members who are pressed into service on stage when mishaps start to happen. Jared Hoffert of Ann Arbor is Chris, the director, who also plays the police inspector who's called to investigate the titular murder. The other actors are played by Maxwell Lam and Chris Sancho, both of Adrian; Scott Leake of Tecumseh; Kori Bielaniec of Westland; and Chris Stack of Toledo. Meg Clark of Adrian plays the stage manager, Annie, and Kylie Bushman of Adrian plays the sound and lighting technician, Trev.

The show is directed by Meghan C. Hakes, who helmed last year's production of COMPANY,

Performances are the weekends of May 12-14 and May 19-21, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, plus an additional Saturday matinee on May 20. Tickets range from $22 to $44 for adults, $15 to $25 for students, and may be ordered by calling 517-264-7469 or going to Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Comes to Open Book Theatre Photo
HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Comes to Open Book Theatre

In 1997, Paula Vogel shook the theatre world with her Pulitzer Prize winning play How I Learned to Drive. Two decades later, this heart wrenching, hilarious and surprising tale of survival opens at Open Book Theatre Company in Trenton on May 19th and will run until June 18th.

Tipping Point Theatre Presents the World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH! Photo
Tipping Point Theatre Presents the World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH!

Tipping Point Theatre (TPT) concludes its 15th season with the world premiere of Game. Set. Match! by local playwright Tracy L. Spada, with performances beginning on June 15, 2023, and running weekly through July 9, 2023. TPT’s production of vibrant, culturally-significant, captivating theatrical offerings rank among some of the best professional performances offered in the state of Michigan.

Circle Theatre Is Bringing THE BLUE COLLAR ROCK To West Michigan Photo
Circle Theatre Is Bringing THE BLUE COLLAR ROCK To West Michigan

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. This salute to Blue Collar Rock music combines mainstream rock with narrative songs about working class American life. Join us as we celebrate artists like John Cougar Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger, Bonnie Raitt, Tracey Chapman, John Fogerty, Linda Rondstadt, Tom Petty, and more.

World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH! by Tracy L. Spada to be Presented at Tipping Point The Photo
World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH! by Tracy L. Spada to be Presented at Tipping Point Theatre

Tipping Point Theatre will conclude its 15th season with the world premiere of Game. Set. Match! by local playwright Tracy L. Spada, with performances beginning on June 15, 2023, and running weekly through July 9, 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Comes to Open Book TheatreHOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE Comes to Open Book Theatre
Tipping Point Theatre Presents the World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH!Tipping Point Theatre Presents the World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH!
World Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH! by Tracy L. Spada to be Presented at Tipping Point TheatreWorld Premiere of GAME. SET. MATCH! by Tracy L. Spada to be Presented at Tipping Point Theatre
Obsidian Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup FOr 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre FestivalObsidian Theatre Festival Reveals Lineup FOr 3rd Annual Obsidian Theatre Festival

Videos

Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight! Video Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances Video
Debbie Gibson Looks Back on Her Broadway Performances
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mary Poppins
The Croswell Opera House (8/04-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tibbits Summer Theatre presents “Grease”
Tibbits Opera House (7/13-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Prancer
The Sauk (12/07-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magnolia Ballet, Part One
The Carr Center Performance Studio (6/09-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Be Here Now
Williamston Theatre (7/13-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into the Woods
Birmingham Village Players (5/05-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Space Quest: A New Musical
Riverside Arts Center (7/06-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Wharton Center for Performing Arts (5/10-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Yo, Vikings!
Varner Recital Hall (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten
Grosse Pointe Theatre (5/05-5/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU