THE CLASSIC KING Comes to The Purple Rose Theatre Company

The Purple Rose Theatre Company (PRTC) has announced the winter production of their 35th season, “The Classic King” a world-premiere comedy by Richard Johnson. Tickets are on sale now.

In paying tribute to timeless automobiles, “The Classic King” paints a comic and heartbreaking portrait of three veteran used-car salesmen at a Metro Detroit dealership, struggling to cope with a changing industry and modern customers. When a sharp Gen Z salesman joins the team, he proposes a daring scheme to save the dealership — and its “dinosaur” salesmen — from extinction.

Performances of ”The Classic King” at The Purple Rose run from Thursday, January 29 through Sunday, March 8, 2026. Previews, with reduced-price tickets, are available through Thursday, February 5, with talkbacks January 29 - February 1. The press opening is Friday, February 6 at 8:00pm.

This production of “The Classic King” contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.

Richard Johnson (Playwright) is the retired print editor of Crain Communications’ Automotive News, the leading newspaper of the global automobile industry. He previously was the publication’s European Editor based in Frankfurt, Germany, and Asia Editor based in Tokyo, Japan. He later launched Crain’s Automotive News Europe in London, where he was editor for eight years. Following retirement, he worked on a play about the history of the Ford Motor Company after World War II and joined the Birmingham Village Players’ Playwrights@Work Group. “The Classic King” is his first play for the Purple Rose. He and his wife Alice raised four daughters around the world. Rick and Alice now live in Farmington Hills.

Directed by Jeff Daniels, the cast features Rico Bruce Wade* (Lansing), Ryan Carlson* (Clinton Township), Owen Squire Smith* (Grand Rapids), and Dez Walker* (Center Line). Set Design by Bart Bauer, Properties Design by Danna Segrest, Costume Design by Shelby Newport, Lighting Design by Stephen Sakowski, Sound Design by Brad Phillips. Stefanie Din* is the Stage Manager and Mary Toth* is the Assistant Stage Manager.

*Appearing through an agreement with Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.