Stagecrafters Presents ELF THE MUSICAL Beginning This Month

Performances run November 25-December 18, 2022.

Nov. 01, 2022  
Stagecrafters presents Elf the Musical running at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI from November 25-December 18, 2022.

Based on the popular movie, Elf the Musical tells the story of Buddy, orphaned as a child and raised as an elf at the North Pole. When he discovers that he's really a human, Buddy travels to New York City to find his birth father and his human family. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to help everyone remember the true meaning of Christmas. Elf the Musical is a holiday experience the whole family will enjoy!

Director Debbie Landis-Sigler shows her love for Christmas in this production and hopes audience members will leave Elf the Musical filled with holiday spirit. Landis-Sigler finds Buddy's innocence and pure joy of life heartwarming and inviting.

"If [audiences] leave feeling warm and smiling we have done our job. I've always thought if we would just break into a song in real life as Buddy suggests we might all find it a lot easier to deal with the problems of everyday life," says Landis-Sigler.

Tickets are $35 for performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and $25 on Thursdays a $3 ticket fee is applied to each ticket. Tickets can be purchased at stagecrafters.org or by calling 248-541-6430.




