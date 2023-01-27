Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Second Performance Added For THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY at Music Hall

A 2:00 p.m. Matinee performance has been added to the originally announced 8:00 p.m. show on March 18.

Jan. 27, 2023  
The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story is making its way to Detroit on Saturday, March 18 at Music Hall. A 2:00 p.m. Matinee performance has been added to the originally announced 8:00 p.m. show.

The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s, and to their dramatic split in 1970. The show culminates with the pair's famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance. Tickets for The Simon & Garfunkel Story are on sale now and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

The show uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. It also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including "Mrs. Robinson," "Cecilia," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their "Bridge Over Troubled Water" album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story and tickets can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221336®id=59&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com




