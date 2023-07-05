SPACE QUEST: A NEW MUSICAL at Riverside Arts Center

Space Quest: A New Musical is a fantastical and immersive comedy combining the features of the classic space and fantasy adventure flicks we all know and love, with an all-new spin to bring a never before seen experience to the stage. Space Quest follows a ragtag group of aliens, thieves, and incredibly confused humans as they embark on an epic quest to save the galaxy!

With a book by Northern Town Parodies co-founders Jack Doyle & Nina Groll, Music by Josh Moore, and Lyrics by Doyle and Moore, Space Quest is both an impressive musical and a fantastical experience that transports audiences into a magical world of mystical princesses, fearsome monsters, and humor.



