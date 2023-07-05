SPACE QUEST: A NEW MUSICAL at Riverside Arts Center

Special Offer: SPACE QUEST: A NEW MUSICAL to BLAST OFF in Ypsilanti this July!
POPULAR
Space Quest: A New Musical is a fantastical and immersive comedy combining the features of the classic space and fantasy adventure flicks we all know and love, with an all-new spin to bring a never before seen experience to the stage. Space Quest follows a ragtag group of aliens, thieves, and incredibly confused humans as they embark on an epic quest to save the galaxy!
With a book by Northern Town Parodies co-founders Jack Doyle & Nina Groll, Music by Josh Moore, and Lyrics by Doyle and Moore, Space Quest is both an impressive musical and a fantastical experience that transports audiences into a magical world of mystical princesses, fearsome monsters, and humor.
GET TICKETS NOW!
Videos
|Romeo and Juliet Meet the Hatfields and the McCoys
Motor City Theatre (7/14-7/23) PHOTOS
|John & Jen
The Inspired Acting Company (7/07-7/23)
|Tibbits Summer Theatre presents Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”
Tibbits Opera House (6/29-7/08)
|WIZARD OF OZ
Barn Theatre (8/01-8/13)
|Be Here Now
Williamston Theatre (7/13-8/20)
|CLUE
Barn Theatre (9/07-9/10)
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
The Sauk (7/27-8/06)
|Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812
Western Michigan University Theatre (10/27-11/05)
|Come From Away
Miller Auditorium (1/30-1/31)
|ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
Barn Theatre (8/15-8/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You