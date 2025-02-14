SHERLOCK HOLMES Begins At Stagecrafters Youth Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stagecrafters will present Sherlock Holmes, a mystery production running at the Baldwin Theatre, 415 South Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI, from February 27 – March 2, 2025.

The game is afoot! Based on the beloved detective series, Sherlock Holmes finds Holmes and Watson locked in a deadly struggle with their arch-enemy, Moriarty, in a race against time that could have dire consequences. You don't have to be a fan of the great detective to appreciate the action, humor, and suspense in SYT's thrilling presentation of Sherlock Holmes.

Director Josh Gray invites audiences to step back in time to 1890s London, where the streets are full of commotion and the air is thick with the scent of a devious plot. “Fear not, for the great detective Sherlock Holmes will be on the case. These wonderful young actors will transport you back in time to bear witness to a plot of blackmail, corruption, and even murder. This show will have you enthralled as Sherlock engages in a grand chess game of wits against the infamous Moriarty.”

About Stagecrafters Youth Theatre (SYT)

Stagecrafters Youth Theatre (SYT) is dedicated to educating and nurturing children, ages 8-18, through positive experiences in all aspects of theatre arts. SYT fosters teamwork, self-esteem, creativity, and an appreciation of the arts, with a goal of cultivating a life-long love of theatre in its members.

SYT produces two theatrical productions per season, giving young performers the opportunity to explore acting while also learning about the many backstage roles that bring a show to life, including costumes, lighting, set design, stage management, and more. The program provides hands-on experience and valuable life skills such as teamwork, communication, time management, and leadership. Parents are encouraged to participate as supportive partners, helping to ensure a positive and enriching experience for all involved.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are $18, including all fees, for every performance. Tickets can be purchased at www.stagecrafters.org or by calling 248-541-6430.

