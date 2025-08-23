Royal Starr Film Festival Celebrates 10th Anniversary This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Starr Film Festival (RSFF) has announced its return for its 10th Anniversary year, taking place September 11–14, 2025, at the Birmingham 8, Powered by Emagine. For a decade, the festival has brought together filmmakers, film lovers, and the community to celebrate independent cinema in Michigan and beyond.

This milestone year will feature an exclusive Friday night screening of the cult classic Megaforce, followed by the premiere of the new documentary Making Megaforce. Festival-goers can experience this once-in-a-lifetime event along with a full lineup of independent features, shorts, and documentaries from around the world.

Tickets and schedule information are available now at BoxOffice.RoyalStarr.org.

A Decade of Growth and Community Impact

“For ten years, the Royal Starr Film Festival has been a stage for independent voices and a bridge for Michigan’s creative community,” said Luke Castle, President of the Royal Starr Arts Institute. “This anniversary is more than just a milestone - it’s a celebration of the filmmakers, volunteers, audiences, and partners who have helped ignite creativity and strengthen Michigan’s film culture. We couldn’t be more excited to share this year’s incredible lineup with the community.”

Partnership with Emagine Entertainment

The festival’s growth and success have been made possible through its ongoing partnership with Emagine Entertainment.

“For a decade, Emagine has been proud to partner with the Royal Starr Film Festival to provide a world-class cinema experience,” said Paul Glantz, CEO of Emagine Entertainment. “Our collaboration is built on a shared belief in the power of film to inspire, entertain, and enrich the community. We are honored to continue this partnership in the festival’s 10th year and beyond.”

Call for Media Coverage

The Royal Starr Film Festival invites members of the media to cover its 10th Anniversary celebration. Interviews with organizers, filmmakers, and special guests will be available upon request.

About the Royal Starr Film Festival

The Royal Starr Film Festival, presented by the nonprofit Royal Starr Arts Institute, is Michigan’s premier international film festival. Founded in 2015, RSFF provides a platform for filmmakers from around the world while fostering collaboration, education, and professional growth within Michigan’s film and arts community.