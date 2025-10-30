Rosedale Community Players to Present Radio Play Reading Of ZOM-BRIDE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rosedale Community Players has released their latest podcast episode: a radio play reading of Zom-Bride by Michigan playwright Jacob A. Zinke. This clever parody of the 1943 public domain horror film I Walked with a Zombie-itself inspired by Charlotte Brontë's Jane Eyre-delivers a gothic romance with a delightfully undead twist.

Performed with express permission from the playwright, Zom-Bride combines vintage radio-style storytelling with sharp comedic timing. Listeners are invited to close their eyes, imagine the physical comedy on stage, and enjoy the playful chaos of a production where even the stagehands might step into a role or two.

"Rosedale Community Players is committed to showcasing fresh, innovative works alongside beloved classics," said Devene Godau, producer, sound editor, and host of the Script to Stage with RCP podcast. "We're especially excited to feature a Michigan playwright whose work captures both the humor and heart of live theatre."

The Zom-Bride radio play features performances by: Devene Godau, Byron Keys, Noelle Ochoa, Alexa Van Ryn, Jaimee Giammanco, and Jenna Kellie Pittman.

Sound engineering was provided by Calvin Carson, with Charlie Godau contributing live music on bongos and recorder.

The full episode is available now on the Script to Stage with RCP podcast. There is also an interview with playwright Jacob A. Zinke in a previous episode. Theatre companies interested in producing Zom-Bride on stage can learn more at Jacob A. Zinke's New Play Exchange profile.