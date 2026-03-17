Sauk Theatre in Jonesville to Host SAUK SHORTS Featuring Local Playwrights

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The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will present their annual celebration of the short play this weekend at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville. All proceeds from Thursday's "Pay What You Can" performance will benefit the Union City tornado relief effort.

Called "Sauk Shorts," this year's production consists of 12 short plays including five by Michigan writers and a ten-minute musical, "The Almost In-Laws."

"Each season, we receive script submissions from around the country," said The Sauk's Executive Director Trinity Bird. "We spend a lot of time going through scripts and trying to find the perfect balance for the most entertaining collection of plays. This year's collection takes us from a children's birthday party to the potential end of the world, from the rooftops of London to the local grocery store."

The full line-up of plays is:

- "A Book by Any Other Cover" by David MacGregor (of Howell), Directed by Sandi Miller.

- "Free Samples" by Jacob Weldon (of Jackson), Directed by Atticus Maas.

- "The Chimney Sweep" by Eddie Burkhead (of Jackson), Directed by Andy Anderson.

- "Into the Mystic" by Sarah Gray (of Jonesville), Directed by Jennifer Yokell.

- "Path of Love" by James McLindon, Directed by Whitney Swance.

- "Pinata" by Scott Mullen. Directed by Leigh Ann Swihart.

- "The Almost In-Laws," Book and Lyrics by Greg Edwards, Book by Andy Roninson, Directed by Trinity Bird, Musical Direction by Gianna Green.

- "Fireflies" by Ruben Carbajal, Directed by Trinity Bird.

- "Ladies of the Night" by Laurie Allen, Directed by Meaghan Bryant.

- "The Katie Malone Future Boyfriend Club" by Scott Mullen, Directed by Brent Falke.

- "Boy for Dog" by Michele A. Miller, Directed by Brianna Tuckerman.

- "Waiting (2032)" by G.M. (Bud) Thompson (of Grand Rapids), Directed by Trinity Bird.

The cast consists of Trinity Bird, Ron Boyle, Timothy Brayman, Erin Brzozowski, Anne Connors, Jennifer Demo, Katima Dickerson, Parker Falke, Sadie Falke, Shannon Fleckenstein, Jacob Gray, Sarah Gray, Heather Hemingway, Summer Housler, Alessa Howard, Mandee Leigh Howard, Nathan Johnson, Evander Maas, Whittaker Maas, Denise McCosh, Amy Mueller, Nate Nelson, Austin Petrie, Hanna Ritchey, Hannah Sims, Ford Swihart, Brianna Tuckerman, Hunter Tuckerman, Juliana Undseth and Jeff Webb. The evening is stage managed by Joella Hendrickson. Sound design by Scott Keef.

Performances of "Sauk Shorts" are March 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. with 3 p.m. matinees on March 21 and 22. All performances take place at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville. The March 19 performance is a "Pay What You Can" performance. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. All tickets to other performances are $12.