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Jacob Collier To Bring Solo Tour To Midland Center For The Arts

The seven-time GRAMMY winner will perform an intimate solo concert in Midland.

By: Mar. 16, 2026
Jacob Collier To Bring Solo Tour To Midland Center For The Arts Image

Seven-time GRAMMY winner Jacob Collier will perform at the Midland Center for the Arts on October 5 at 7:30 p.m. as part of The Light For Days Tour – A Series of Solo Performances in Intimate Spaces.

The tour will feature a series of solo performances across North America and Europe, marking a shift from Collier’s large-scale concerts to more intimate venues. Known for his expansive live productions, Collier will instead perform in a stripped-back format, accompanied by piano, guitars, his custom harmonizer, and audience participation elements.

The performances are connected to his latest album, The Light For Days, and will emphasize a more direct and personal concert experience. The tour will also include a debut at Carnegie Hall and residencies in Los Angeles and London.

JACOB COLLIER

October 5, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale March 20 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online, by phone, or through the Midland Center for the Arts Ticket Office.




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