Theatre NOVA Will Present Rolling World Premiere of THE JONBENÉT GAME in Ann Arbor

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre NOVA will present the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of “THE JONBENÉT GAME” by Tori Keenan-Zelt, running March 27-April 19, 2026.

When best friends Molly and Rae were 12, they secretly played JonBenét Ramsey at sleepovers. Twenty years later, in the wake of Molly's tragic death, Rae returns to her hometown school as a guidance counselor. But when Molly's 12-year-old daughter, Hazel, knocks on Rae's door, she and Rae slide back into the game, and the dark and liminal spaces of their unresolved grief.

Director Carla Milarch said, “The thing that moves me about this play is how realistically it portrays the experience of tween girls, in all honesty and complexity. The playwright takes us on a journey through the seldom talked about experiences that so many of us have when we enter puberty, from the first sexual stirrings to the realization that violence is always closer because of our gender. At a time when both literal and social acts of violence against women are in the news, it's important to think about the lasting scar this violence leaves on victims.”

Directed by Carla Milarch, the cast features Maggie Alger, Amy Morrisey and Cassandra Wilson. The production team includes Elise Blochwitz (stage manager), Briana O'Neal (set designer and props), Jade Guerriero (light designer), Jade Jaarda (Costume Designer), and Josie Herman (sound designer).

What is a Rolling World Premiere? At least three theatres have to commit to producing a "world premiere" production within 18 months of each other, all collaborating with each other, the playwright, and the National New Play Network to make it happen.

Carla said, “Rolling World Premieres are cool because the playwright gets to see three completely independent, different interpretations of their play, deepening their understanding of how their play is interpreted and how it works in front of an audience.”