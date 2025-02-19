Pink Martini Comes To Wharton Center This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When international sensation Pink Martini takes the stage, audiences may end up in a Parisian music café, an intimate cabaret, or a Brazilian samba club, eager to discover where the musical journey may lead.

Pink Martini was founded by Thomas Lauderdale and China Forbes, the pair began writing original songs, including the hugely popular French anthem “Sympathique.” Since then, Pink Martini has sold more than 3 million albums worldwide and performed in iconic venues, including Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and Royal Albert Hall.

Pink Martini's live performances are as eclectic as their music. From appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and the Montreal Jazz Festival to collaborations with world-renowned orchestras, Pink Martini continues to bring their joyous, multilingual repertoire to audiences across the globe.

Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

