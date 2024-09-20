Photos: THE BOOK CLUB PLAY at IAC in Walled Lake

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Inspired Acting Company is presenting its first production of their second season: “The Book Club Play” by Karen Zacarías, a hilarious roller coaster ride through the wild world of book clubs. Check out photos from the show below!

Personal dramas collide with literary debates when the book club allows a documentary crew to film their intellectual banter. Secrets spill, tensions flare, and reality gets a bit tangled with fiction. With a dash of humor and a sprinkle of heart, “The Book Club Play” dives into friendship, identity, and the magic of storytelling, nudging the audience to ponder the role of books in their own crazy adventures.

IAC Producing Artistic Director, Jeff Thomakos, also directs this production. "Karen Zacarías' brilliant writing offers a sharp, funny, and insightful exploration of human connections within the framework of a book club.” Thomakos continues: “I’m thrilled to share this engaging and heartwarming production with our audience, and I believe it will resonate with anyone who has ever been part of a group where the discussions go beyond the pages and into the heart."

Along with Thomakos, contributing to the production's success are production and design team members Lizzie Caldwell (Stage Manager), Brittany Connors (Assistant Director), Tim Pollack (Set Designer), Devin Patterson (Lighting Designer), Toni Davison (Costume Designer) and Erin DeMerell (Assistant Stage Manager). The cast includes Tayler Jones, Jon Kind, Hosanna Phillips, Tim Pollack, Katherine Schooler, and Joseph Sfair (last seen in “Private Lives”).

“The Book Club Play” will run Sept. 20 through Oct. 6, 2024 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $35 and $30 (under 30/over 65). Tickets may be purchased online at www.InspiredActing.org or by calling (248) 863-9953. Seating in the theater will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking.

Photo Credit: Sean Carter Photography

Tayler Jones, Katherine Schooler, Tim Pollack, Jon Kind

Joseph Sfair, Tayler Jones, Hosanna Phillips, Katherine Schooler, Tim Pollack, Jon Kind

Katherine Schooler, Hosanna Phillips, Tim Pollack

Tim Pollack, Katherine Schooler

Comments