Photos: IT'S ONLY LIFE At The Inspired Acting Company In Walled Lake

The Inspired Acting Company has released photos of its latest production, “It's Only Life,” a contemporary musical revue that delves into the intricacies of life, love, and the human experience.

A powerful and uplifting musical about longing, fulfillment, loss, triumph and ultimately wisdom, “It's Only Life,” with music and lyrics by John Bucchino, is a collection of songs that explore various facets of life, from the joys and challenges of love, to the pursuit of dreams and the search for meaning. Winner of the Los Angeles Ovation Award, “It's Only Life” has garnered acclaim for its rich, melodic score, insightful lyrics, and universal appeal.

Director Jeff Thomakos brings his extensive experience and creative vision to this production, ensuring a performance that is both visually stunning and emotionally resonant. "This revue is a beautiful tapestry of human experiences," says Thomakos. "Each song is a story that reflects the highs and lows of life, and I am excited to bring these stories to life with our talented cast and crew." Contributing to the production's success is Music Director Daniel Bachelis, who previously collaborated with Thomakos on The Inspired Acting Company's highly praised production of “John & Jen.” Bachelis's musical expertise and deep understanding of Bucchino's compositions will undoubtedly enhance the emotional impact of the performance. "Working with Daniel again is a pleasure," Thomakos shares. "His musical direction brings an additional layer of depth and nuance to the show."

The production and design team also includes Lizzie Caldwell (stage manager), Amanda Bates (set designer), Patrick Field (lighting designer), and Erin DeMerell (Assistant Stage Manager). The cast is an ensemble of wonderfully talented singer/performers including John DeMerell (last seen in The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence), Jordan Hayes-Devloo, Jennifer Horne Natalie Rose Sevick, and Antonio Vettraino.

“It’s Only Life” will run July 12-28, 2024 at The Inspired Acting Company (1124 E. West Maple Rd, Walled Lake). Performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m, and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $45 and $40 (under 30/over 65). Tickets may be purchased online at www.InspiredActing.org or by calling (248) 863-9953. Seating in the theater will begin 30 minutes before each performance. There is ample free parking.

