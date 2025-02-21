PHANTOM, HAMILTON, and THE LION KING Announced As Broadway In Detroit Season Extras

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway In Detroit has announced three blockbuster hit shows coming to Detroit as season extras in the 2025 – 26 season including the highly anticipated new tour of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA coming to the Detroit Opera House, Disney’s THE LION KING returning to the Detroit Opera House, and Hamilton returning to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre.

Subscribers will have the first chance to purchase tickets to these shows before they go on sale to the public. On sale dates for each individual show will be announced at a later time.

Current season subscribers are able to renew for the 2025-26 Subscription Season now. New subscriptions will be available for purchase beginning April 1. More information on becoming a Broadway In Detroit subscriber is available online at broadwayindetroit.com/season or by calling Broadway In Detroit at (313) 887-1256.

Individual tickets and group sales for these productions will go on sale at a future date. Fans and group leaders who would like to be notified when tickets are available are encouraged to join Broadway In Detroit's email list at the bottom of the broadwayindetroit.com home page.

Broadway In Detroit 2025-26 Season Extra Shows:

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Björnson's brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, PHANTOM will launch a new multi-year North American tour in November 2025, premiering at the Detroit Opera House February 4 – 15, 2026.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

Produced by Cameron Mackintosh with THE REALLY USEFUL GROUP

Disney's THE LION KING

More than 120 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Detroit's best-loved musical returns to the Detroit Opera House. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

HAMILTON

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

For more information, please visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com

