Northern Town Parody IT'S ALIVE: ON STAGE! Set To Premiere In Ann Arbor

"It's Alive: On Stage!" is a comedy one-act musical that is a rip on classic monster films and coming-of-age movies.

Dec. 29, 2022  

It's Alive! IT'S ALIIVVEEEE! Northern Town Parodies' newest production comes ALIVE for two nights only! Fresh off their Chicago production of "The Unauthorized Peter Johnson Parody!", Northern Town Parodies is back in the mitten with their first fully original show.

"It's Alive: On Stage!" is a comedy one-act musical that is a rip on classic monster films and coming-of-age movies. The story follows five teens sentenced to a fate worse than death... nighttime detention....Together, they must sing for their lives and face off against an army of school teachers turned monsters, all while coming to understand one another's differences.

"It's our first original show, which has been really exciting," says Director and Writer Jack Doyle. "It's been really fun working with the cast and developing a show that was perfectly suited to each of them. They're all so talented, and with original work, you really have the opportunity to make the show perfectly tailored for your performers. Josh Moore, our composer, has written such a witty and fun score, I'm really excited for everyone to hear it."

Nina Groll, co-producer and writer, says "It's exciting and terrifying, there's a certain risk to a fully original show, especially since we've done parodies for so long. This is a bit of a parody in its own right, but it's also been made with so much love, because Jack and I really enjoy the genres that we're working with. You have the classic teen movie cliches, but we also take care to flip them on their head. Working with the cast has also been amazing- people had a lot of say in their characters and the whole cast is really connected to it."

"It's Alive: On Stage!" features a book by Jack Doyle & Nina Groll, and Music & Lyrics by Josh Moore. It stars Cassie Bergen, Kennedy Danner, Macy Goller, Nina Groll, Jeffrey Hoang, Rhea Isaac, and Josh Moore. The show runs at Theatre NOVA in Downtown Ann Arbor on January 6th and 7th! Tickets are on sale now!



