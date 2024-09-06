National Arab Orchestra and FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra Create Cultural Harmony in EAST MEETS WEST Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At a time of great unrest in both the Middle East and United States, symphonic ensembles from the two largest Arab population centers in Michigan – Dearborn and Flint – will use the universal language of music to promote cultural connection and dialogue in “East Meets West” at 8 p.m. September 27 at FIM Capitol Theatre.

Guests will be uplifted by a captivating blend of musical traditions as National Arab Orchestra Founder and Music Director Michael Ibrahim leads FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra and NAO ensembles in a symphonic mix that celebrates Middle Eastern and Western cultures. Ibrahim, who considers himself Arab American of Syrian heritage, has been busy arranging new fusions of classical music for the performance, which represents a long-standing partnership between the two organizations.

The cultural implications of presenting Arab music in conjunction with Western classical music are profound.

“Of course, sharing culture can build bridges and dispel fake narratives, but I really just want to share a piece of my life with everyone,” Ibrahim admits, insisting that neither activism nor advocacy are his first priority. “I come from a better position of strength when I say, ‘I am' rather than ‘I am not.'

“When you share what's important to you, people partake. And when they partake, they get to know. And when they get to know, they start to understand. They understand my culture. And they understand me.”

The seven-person NAO Takht Ensemble – comprised of traditional Arab instruments such as the oud, nay and qanun – will join an ensemble of strings, brass and percussion from FSO to perform an Eastern-influenced arrangement of Mozart's 40th Symphony. An arrangement of “Habanera” from the opera “Carmen,” by French composer George Bizet, will be sung in Arabic. The Takht Ensemble will also play several Arab pieces reimagined by Ibrahim for a Western mindset.

Guest vocalists are Lubana Al-Quntar of Syria and Lebanon-native Usama Baalbaki. Special guest Mona Abou Hamze, a prominent Lebanese and Arab media personality, will also join the production.

Based in Dearborn, the National Arab Orchestra was founded 15 years ago and is currently the only touring orchestra of its type. Flint Symphony Orchestra is more than 100 years old. Both boast phenomenal musicians and a desire to build cultural bridges.

“Through multi-cultural programming, FIM can offer people of different backgrounds, ages, races, cultures or socioeconomic status a safe space and common ground to share, understand, learn and appreciate each other through the joy of music, hopefully breaking down any preconceived notions or artificial boundaries in the process,” FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine says.

