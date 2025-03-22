NOW AND THEN to Play at ThumbCoast Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Now and Then will play at ThumbCoast Theater, opening March 27 and closing April 11. The show is directed by Joel Frazee, and the cast includes Daniel Drobot, Mark Gmazel, Diane Hill, and Shannon K. Hurst.

One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers Jamie and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn't take it? As the trio swap stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. But when a very displeased second stranger arrives, the unbelievable begins to look like it just might be true. Now and Then is a romantic comedy about the costs of the choices we make and the people who make them with us.

Director Joel Frazee suggests “Is loving a person worth all the inevitable pain that comes along with living a life with someone? Or, is it inevitable that life brings pain, and it's the people we choose to live it with that makes it all bearable? This is the central question at the heart of Now and Then by Sean Grennan. Please join us as we explore that question. For anyone who's dared to love another human for any length of time. This one's for you.”

See Now and Then at The Snug Theatre by itself or make it a double feature and experience the whimsical Alice Through the Looking Glass also onstage at the Boardwalk Theatre. Make it a full weekend getaway with a Stay and Play package at Inn on Water Street in downtown Marine City.

Now and Then runs Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 PM from March 27 to April 11.

The Snug Series continues with Play Fair (June 19, 20, 26, 27 at 7:30 PM) and The Weir (October 2-17, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 PM).

