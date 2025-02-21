Mike Bartlett’s COCK (aka The Cockfight Play) to be Presented at The Ringwald Theatre

The Ringwald Theatre is proud to announce its production of Mike Bartlett’s seminal play c*ck(aka The Cockfight Play). c*ckwill play the Ferndale venue Fridays-Mondays from March 7-31, 2025.



John has been in a stable relationship with his boyfriend for several years. But when he takes a break, he accidentally falls in love with a woman. Torn between the two, filled with guilt and conflicting emotions, he doesn’t know which way to turn. His boyfriend is willing to wait for him to decide, but so is his girlfriend. And both are prepared to fight to keep him. As the pressure mounts, a dinner with both parties is arranged, and everyone wants to know. Who is John? What is he? And what will his decision be? A brutal, comic discussion of identity and sexuality, c*ckoffers a unique perspective on modern love.



The cast features Miles Bond, Stebert Davenport, Grace Jolliffe, and Lindel Salow and is directed by Joe Bailey and Gretchen Schock with stage management by Harry Totten. Lighting design is by Brandy Joe Plambeck, set design is by Asia Hicks with costumes by Vince Kelley.



Tickets for c*ckare $25 for performances Fridays-Sundays, and $15 for the Monday performances. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. The Ringwald continues to be cashless and credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.



The Ringwald opened 17 years ago on May 11, 2007, with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy and became a mainstay of Detroit’s theatre community. Past highlights include The E(X-Mas)ist, The Grown-Ups, The Inheritance, Misery, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Angels in America, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.

