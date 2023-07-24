MRS. DOUBTFIRE to Play The Fisher Theatre in November

Broadway In Detroit has announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at the Fisher Theatre will go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10:00 a.m. MRS. DOUBTFIRE will be at the Fisher Theatre November 14 – 26 as part of Broadway In Detroit's 2023-24 Subscription Season. Tickets will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com or in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office starting at 12:00 p.m.

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Detroit in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

MRS.DOUBTFIRE is the fourth show in Broadway In Detroit's 2023-24 Subscription Season which also includes FUNNY GIRL, COMPANY, Disney's Frozen, Wicked, and To Kill a Mockingbird. Full Series Subscriptions, which start at $249 and include a ticket to all six shows, are still available at www.broadwayindetroit.com/season

MRS. DOUBTFIRE will star beloved Broadway leading man, Rob McClure, who drew critical raves, standing ovations, and a Tony Award nomination when he created Euphegenia Doubtfire (everybody's favorite Scottish nanny). Joining him will be another Broadway favorite, renowned actress and his real-life wife, Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard. Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we're better together. MRS. DOUBTFIRE premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in December 2019. Extended by popular demand, the Seattle engagement shattered the record for a new musical in the history of the 5th Avenue Theatre, selling more than $4.7M in tickets and playing to more than 75,000 people in just 42 performances.

When MRS. DOUBTFIRE first officially opened on Broadway on December 5, 2021, the Chicago Tribune said, “This lovable, big-hearted musical comedy delivers a good time for all ages. The best choice for families on Broadway” and The Telegraph proclaimed “Rip-roaringly funny. A heartfelt adaptation to make Robin Williams proud.” Before closing on Broadway on May 29, 2022, MRS. DOUBTFIRE received six 2022 Outer Critics Circle Nominations including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, two Drama League Nominations as well as a Tony Nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. MRS. DOUBTFIRE opened in London's West End in June 2023 following a successful engagement in Manchester, UK in Fall of 2022.

In addition to director Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Designer Brian Ronan; Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown; and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA). MRS. DOUBTFIRE is produced by Kevin McCollum in association with Work Light Productions, the Executive Producer and General Manager for the tour.

The MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is thrilled to be joined by sponsor Care.com across North America. For more information, visit www.DoubtfireBroadway.com

Follow Mrs. Doubtfire on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

Performance times for MRS. DOUBTFIRE appearing November 14 – 26 at the Fisher Theatre located 3011 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit MI are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday matinees at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday evening performances at 6:30 p.m.

No performance on Thursday, November 23 in observance of Thanksgiving

Extra performance on Monday, November 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Special Open Caption performance on Sunday, November 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Individual tickets for MRS. DOUBTFIRE will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 18 and range in price from [$35 - $135] with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDeroit.com, Ticketmaster.com, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office starting at noon.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales at 313-871-1132 or emailing broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com

Tickets for the Open Captioned performance be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com Follow @BroadwayInDetroit on Facebook and Instagram, as well as Twitter @BroadwayDetroit. Broadway In Detroit is a part of the Ambassador Theatre Group. www.broadwayindetroit.com | www.atg.co.uk