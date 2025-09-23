MRS. DOUBTFIRE Comes to Midland Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Midland Center for the Arts has announced that tickets for the hit Broadway musical comedy MRS. DOUBTFIRE, based on the beloved film, will go on sale Friday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. for 3 performances Friday, Jan. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 24.

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Midland in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, MRS. DOUBTFIRE is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we’re better together.

Based on the original direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten!

The creative team is rounded out by tour director Steve Edlund and tour choreographer Michaeljon Slinger based on the original choreography by Lorin Latarro; Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; Music Supervisor Matthew Smedal, Scenic Designer David Korins; Costume Designer Catherine Zuber; Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg; Sound Design by Keith Caggiano; tour Hair & Wig Design by Victoria Tinsman based on original Hair & Wig Design by David Brian Brown; Makeup Design by Craig Forrest-Thomas; and Casting by Murnane Casting (Chad Eric Murnane, CSA and Amber Snead, CSA). The production is stage managed by Anna Klevit.

The 2nd national tour is produced and general managed by Work Light Productions. This production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE was licensed by Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.