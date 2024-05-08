Jim Jefferies is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway In Detroit has announced that Australian comedian and actor Jim Jefferies is coming to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre September 27 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10 and can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office at noon.

This Sydney native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Jim was honored as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019. Jim’s latest show, Give ‘Em What They Want Tour, started at the end of 2022 with dates all around Asia, Europe and North America. Jim’s tenth stand up special High & Dry came out on Netflix last year and he currently hosts his own podcast I Don’t Know About That with Jim Jefferies.

Jim Jefferies is coming to the Fisher Theatre Friday, September 27 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $56.25 (includes parking & facility fee) and will go on sale Friday, May 10. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.

Comments