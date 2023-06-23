JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes To The Fisher Theatre in February

JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to The Fisher Theatre on February 16, 2024 in a way that audiences haven't seen or heard before. With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed – the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits. The music never stops in this concert event!

Tickets for the February 16th Fisher Theatre 7:30 p.m. event will go on sale later this year (Date: TBA) online at BroadwayInDetroit.com.

The show will also feature on-screen narration by Cash's only son, John Carter Cash. “My father's music has resonated deeply with fans around the world and we're looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America,” says Cash. “I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father's personal life and career in music.”

The tour will launch in Fayetteville, AR on October 14th before embarking on an 85+ city tour across North America through spring 2024. Tickets can be purchased at www.JohnnyCashConcertExperience.com.

Johnny Cash is one of the most important, influential, and respected artists in the history of recorded music. From the monumental live prison albums to his extraordinary series of commentaries on the American spirit and human condition to a mesmerizing canon of gospel recordings to his remarkable and unprecedented late-life artistic triumphs of will and wisdom, his impact on our culture is profound and continuing.

JOHNNY CASH – The Official Concert Experience is produced by GEAlive, Quatro Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment, the Estate of Johnny Cash, John Carter Cash, and Sandbox Succession.

For more information, visit www.JohnnyCashConcertExperience.com and follow @johnnycash on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter and @johnnycashofficial on YouTube.