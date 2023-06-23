JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes To The Fisher Theatre in February

The performance is on February 16, 2024.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 2 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Review: RAGTIME at Flint Repertory Thetare Photo 3 Review: RAGTIME at Flint Repertory Thetare
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album

JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE Comes To The Fisher Theatre in February

JOHNNY CASH – THE OFFICIAL CONCERT EXPERIENCE is bringing songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to The Fisher Theatre on February 16, 2024 in a way that audiences haven't seen or heard before. With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. This concert experience will showcase iconic performances from the TV show and highlight the spirit of the legend by revisiting some of his memorable words and anecdotes. Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way whose causes he championed – the working man from all walks of life. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits. The music never stops in this concert event!

 

Tickets for the February 16th Fisher Theatre 7:30 p.m. event will go on sale later this year (Date: TBA) online at BroadwayInDetroit.com.

 

The show will also feature on-screen narration by Cash's only son, John Carter Cash. “My father's music has resonated deeply with fans around the world and we're looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America,” says Cash. “I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father's personal life and career in music.” 

 

The tour will launch in Fayetteville, AR on October 14th before embarking on an 85+ city tour across North America through spring 2024. Tickets can be purchased at www.JohnnyCashConcertExperience.com.

 

Johnny Cash is one of the most important, influential, and respected artists in the history of recorded music. From the monumental live prison albums to his extraordinary series of commentaries on the American spirit and human condition to a mesmerizing canon of gospel recordings to his remarkable and unprecedented late-life artistic triumphs of will and wisdom, his impact on our culture is profound and continuing.

 

JOHNNY CASH – The Official Concert Experience is produced by GEAlive, Quatro Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment, the Estate of Johnny Cash, John Carter Cash, and Sandbox Succession.

 

For more information, visit www.JohnnyCashConcertExperience.com and follow @johnnycash on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter and @johnnycashofficial on YouTube.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Jeff Daniels-Helmed DIVA ROYALE & More Set for The Purple Rose Theatre Company 2023-20 Photo
Jeff Daniels-Helmed DIVA ROYALE & More Set for The Purple Rose Theatre Company 2023-2024 Season

The Purple Rose Theatre Company has selected a hilarious lineup of plays for its 33rd season, featuring two world premieres and a well-loved revival.

2
BE HERE NOW Comes to Williamston Theatre in July Photo
BE HERE NOW Comes to Williamston Theatre in July

Mid-Michigan’s award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, finishes Season 16 with the Michigan Premiere of Be Here Now by Deborah Zoe Laufer.

3
New Exhibition THE LOST WEEKEND: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG Coincides Begins At Robert Ki Photo
New Exhibition THE LOST WEEKEND: THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF MAY PANG Coincides Begins At Robert Kidd Gallery, July 14

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous 'Lost Weekend' which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment.

4
THE FOOLERS, Curated By Penn & Teller, Comes To The Fisher Theatre in September Photo
THE FOOLERS, Curated By Penn & Teller, Comes To The Fisher Theatre in September

Curated and endorsed by the celebrated duo, Penn & Teller, The Foolers is a new interactive live production that brings four of the world's best illusionists together on stage for an interactive and irreverent evening of mind-bending magic. The Foolers, produced by Mills Entertainment, materializes at The Fisher Theatre for one show only Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 42nd Street
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (6/01-6/25)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour
Miller Auditorium (10/26-10/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
Barn Theatre (8/15-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
The Croswell Opera House (9/15-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noises Off
Meadow Brook Theatre (5/31-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magnolia Ballet, Part One
The Carr Center Performance Studio (6/09-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinocchio
The Sauk (6/30-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tibbits Popcorn Theatre Presents "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland"
Tibbits Opera House (7/21-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Julius Caesar
Western Michigan University Theatre (5/17-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812
Western Michigan University Theatre (10/27-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You