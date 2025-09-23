Interview: Kathy Mulay of COME FROM AWAY at Farmers Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Farmers Alley Theatre is presenting Come from Away. Come from Away is a musical with book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. It is based on the events in the Newfoundland town of Gander during the week following the September 11 attacks, when 38 planes, carrying approximately 7,000 passengers, were ordered to land unexpectedly at Gander International Airport. The characters in the musical are based on actual Gander residents and stranded travelers they housed and fed.

Come From Away at Farmers Alley Theatre runs from September 25th to October 26th, with an American Sign Language-interpreted performance on Saturday, October 4th at 2:00 p.m. We had the chance to interview the Director and Costume Designer for Come From Away, and see what Kathy Mulay had to say, as well as her thoughts on Come From Away.

Broadway World Michigan: Can you provide our readers with a brief background of yourself and your theatre career as an introduction?

Yes, I’m Kathy Mulay, the Director and Costume Designer for Come From Away. I’ve spent more than five decades as a drama educator and theatre director, including many years working with high school and community productions. Since Farmers Alley Theatre’s founding in 2008, I’ve directed 39 productions and also served in leadership roles—as Vice President of the Board for 15 years and, more recently, as Production Manager for the past two seasons. Along the way, I’ve been fortunate to receive recognition for my work, including a Wilde Award, several Wilde Award nominations, and the Kalamazoo Community Medal of Arts Award. One of my greatest joys has been introducing regional audiences to a wide range of premieres and helping to shape the artistic life of our theatre community.

How would you describe Come From Away in your own words?

The heartbeat of Come From Away is the story itself—told simply, honestly, and with a warmth that reaches across time and distance. It reminds us that in the darkest hours, kindness is a light. Come From Away is 100 minutes of pure theatrical storytelling—twelve actors embodying sixty characters, weaving a tapestry of moments that are at once ordinary, unforgettable, and utterly true. The music and the story hit the audience in the heart, mind, and spirit. They will experience a theatrical event that they will never forget.



What was your introduction to Come From Away?

When my husband and I first saw it on Broadway, we knew almost nothing about what awaited us. We laughed, we cried, we felt the pulse of humanity beating beside strangers in the dark. And when the final chord faded, we knew we had been changed. The people in the story are real. The events truly happened. And, like the thousands who once landed in Gander, this story will keep traveling—carrying with it the spirit of a small town that showed the world what compassion looks like.

Do you have a favorite line in the show?

My absolute favorite line is: “Tonight we honor what was lost, but we also commemorate what we found!”

Why did you want to direct it?

Come From Away brings together everything I love about musical theatre. I’m drawn to true stories, and this one is told with music that is both beautiful and deeply moving. I also love the simplicity of its staging—actors, a few chairs and tables, some props and costumes—yet that simplicity makes the storytelling even more powerful. Finally, I look forward to connecting with audiences after each performance. I know I’ll see smiles, tears, and a deep sense of shared humanity. Come From Away makes us both think and feel, and that is what makes directing it so fulfilling.

Did you do any special research in preparing to direct the show?



In preparing for Come From Away, I immersed myself in research. Watching documentaries, reading books and articles about the events, and studying each character’s story in depth. I listened closely to the original cast recording and revisited the script countless times to fully understand its rhythm and emotional arc. From there, I began envisioning how the production would come to life at Farmers Alley Theatre. My process is to step into the perspective of an audience member, imagining how the show should look, sound, and feel in order to create the most impactful experience possible.

What would you say makes your version of Come From Away stand out from other productions?

The most striking difference is the intimate setting of our 110-seat theatre. Patrons can almost touch the actors, and every moment is amplified by the mere shared space. The challenge is always to fit the story within our footprint. Our remarkable team of directors, designers, stage managers, and crew members works together to make it all work. Collaborating with such talented artists has been an absolute joy. From the moment the production begins, our audiences will be swept up by the scenic and lighting design, the music, under the leadership of our outstanding Music Director, Brendan Vincent. Our live band is exceptional, and every design element contributes powerfully to the storytelling. Finally, none of it would come together without the expertise and dedication of our stage management team and crew, who provide the foundation that allows everything to run seamlessly.

What makes Farmers Alley Theatre’s production of Come From Away special?

We’ve assembled a cast of actors who have a genuine love for this extraordinary piece of theatre. They embody the same kindness and empathy that lie at the heart of the story and of the people of Gander, whose experiences inspired it. That warmth will radiate from the stage and create a connection with the audience that feels deeply personal. There is something uniquely powerful about experiencing every emotion up close—something that simply cannot be replicated on a larger stage or in a vast arena. The intimacy of our theatre allows audiences to share in the story in a way that is immediate, moving, and unforgettable.

What makes Farmers Alley Theatre’s interpretation of Come From Away unique?

How do you improve on perfection? Come From Away is written with such clarity and heart that it truly represents storytelling at its finest. Our task is not to change it, but to honor the authors’ vision while allowing our own artists to bring their voices to the work. Each cast member breathes new life into these characters, and with that comes fresh perspectives and discoveries. This production, like every staging of the piece, reveals new insights and emotional depths, making the story feel both timeless and immediate.

If given the chance to see something else or Come From Away, why should people come see your show?

Because seeing this show will change your perspective on the world. Most shows will not provide you with that opportunity. If you haven’t experienced this masterpiece, it is a must-see.

Why should people come see Farmers Alley Theatre’s production of Come From Away?

This is American history told not from the ashes of the World Trade Center, but through the beating hearts of a small town in another country. The story reminds us that even in the face of great tragedy, compassion and selfless generosity can prevail. At a time when our nation feels so deeply divided, it is vital to be reminded that the kindness we extend to others is ultimately what shapes the world we live in. Come From Away offers that reminder with honesty, warmth, and hope.

What would you say to someone with no prior knowledge of Come From Away to get them to see the production?

Some people call this a 9/11 story—but it is not. The events of that day serve only as the catalyst. At its heart, this is the story of 9/12 and the days that followed, when ordinary people in Gander, Newfoundland, opened their homes and their hearts to strangers in need. It is a story of generosity, resilience, and extraordinary hospitality in the darkest of times. And it is told as a joyous musical.

When I first saw Come From Away on Broadway, I laughed, I cried, and I left the theatre feeling uplifted, inspired, and filled with hope. Without this musical, I might never have known about the people of Gander and the remarkable kindness they offered when the world needed it most.

Come From Away at Farmers Alley Theatre runs September 25th- October 26th, with an American Sign Language interpreted performance on Saturday, October 4th at 2:00 pm. Performed at: Farmers Alley Theatre, 221 Farmers Alley, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

For Tickets call: 269.343.2727 or visit: https://ci.ovationtix.com/36691/production/1237917

Connect with Farmers Alley Theatre for complete info on Come From Away on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/farmersalleytheatre, on X at https://x.com/farmersalley, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/farmersalleytheatre/, and online at https://www.farmersalleytheatre.com/