Fim Announces Events For SEPTEMBER SPECTACULAR Celebration

FIM is launching its upcoming season and celebrating a new brand throughout a month of special events and performances. As a unified, expanded organization, FIM offers even more ways to be entertained and inspired.

Free and ticketed events include:

Aug. 31 - Open house and scavenger hunt - FIM Flint School of Performing Arts for students, families and the community; Free @ FIM Dort Music Center 5:30-7:30 p.m.

SEPT 4 - Labor Days Blues Fest - @ FIM Whiting Auditorium 7:30 p.m.

SEPT 10 - Open House & Tours - @ FIM Capitol Theatre; Free 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SEPT 23 - Death of a Salesman - Opening of Flint Repertory Theatre @ FIM Elgood Theatre 8 p.m.

SEPT 24 - Gazillion Bubble Show - @ FIM Whiting Auditorium 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

OCT 1 - BCO - Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald - FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra with Special Guest, Grammy Award-winning Jazz Vocalist Patti Austin @ FIM Whiting Auditorium 7 p.m.

OCT 1 - Spectacular Party Closing Celebration - @ FIM Whiting Auditorium 9 p.m

Both of the Oct. 1 events, a concert and after-party, are fundraisers that double the good for the community. Proceeds from the BCO Pops Concert provide scholarships for Black students studying music. The Spectacular Party raises funds for the new KidsTix program, which allows Flint-area youth the chance to experience the power of live performing arts with free admission to shows at FIM's Capitol Theatre, Whiting Auditorium, Elgood Theatre and MacArthur Recital Hall.

Tickets are also available for the September Spectacular Raffle. The winner will receive two tickets to the entire FIM 2022-23 season, a more than $2,700 value. The "All Together Now" season includes Flint Repertory Theatre, Flint Symphony Orchestra, Flint School of Performing Arts and Whiting Series Performances, plus five additional performances at the historic Capitol Theatre and the just-announced Whiting presentation of STOMP! Proceeds also benefit the KidsTix program.

The September Spectacular is a celebration of a new expanded FIM, which brings the performing arts to life in its exceptional venues and through its inspirational programs, according to FIM President and CEO Rodney Lontine. It also celebrates the reveal and announcement of FIM's new brand, which symbolizes its commitment to the power of the performing arts to bring the community together, inspire the next generation, and engage with important issues and each other. As a powerful engine for civic change, FIM leverages its diverse offerings in a spirit of collaboration, creative exchange and inclusiveness.

"With more than 100 years of memories made and hundreds of thousands of lives enriched, we embrace the future with hope and confidence," expressed Lontine. "We want people to celebrate with us! This is a significant time in FIM's history, and we wouldn't be here without the support of our community, patrons, students, staff, donors and so many others over the years."

For more information, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193100®id=59&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthefim.org%2Fevents?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Celebrating more than 100 years of service to the community, FIM is a multi-disciplinary performing arts organization that transforms people and community through the power of the performing arts. FIM has five distinctive performing arts venues: the restored Capitol Theatre, Whiting Auditorium, Elgood Theatre, Bower Theatre and MacArthur Recital Hall. FIM programs also include the Flint School of Performing Arts, Flint Repertory Theatre, Music Around Town and Whiting Presents, a seasonal presentation of national and international performing artists. Programming is funded in part by the Genesee County Arts Education & Cultural Enrichment Millage. FIM is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization and equal opportunity employer providing programs and services without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, or handicap.